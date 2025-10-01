Brian Thomas Jr. And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 5
Fantasy football is all about timing, knowing when to sell high and when to buy low. With four weeks in the books, we finally have a meaningful sample size, but the numbers don’t always tell the full story. Some players have underperformed due to tough matchups, limited opportunities, or unsustainable efficiency trends, making them prime trade targets before their value spikes. As we head into Week 5, here are a few buy-low candidates who could turn things around and pay off big in the weeks to come. Before diving in, make sure to check out our Week 4 buy-low list to see who was featured last week.
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas hasn’t had the season many fantasy managers hoped for when they drafted him in the second round. He’s currently ranked as the WR43 in PPR formats. On the bright side, Thomas Jr. is averaging eight targets per game, tied for 15th among all wide receivers. The Jaguars have five players with over 100 receiving yards through five weeks: Brenton Strange (182 yards on 23 targets), Thomas Jr. (164 yards on 32 targets), Travis Hunter (118 yards on 21 targets), Dyami Brown (116 yards on 14 targets), and Parker Washington (110 yards on 18 targets). Notably, Thomas leads the team in targets, suggesting brighter days are ahead. Now is the time to trade for him before he breaks out.
Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
The Miami Dolphins and Jaylen Waddle have gotten off to a slow start in 2025. After opening the season 0-3, Miami finally picked up its first win last week against the New York Jets, moving to 1-4. Unfortunately, that game also brought devastating news: Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending injury. While this is a huge blow for the Dolphins and their fans, it opens the door for Waddle to step into a larger role. Currently ranked as WR29 in PPR formats, Waddle is coming off a 6-target, 48-yard performance (7.8 fantasy points). With Hill sidelined, his stock is set to skyrocket in the coming weeks, making him a prime trade target.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey has been overshadowed by his Chargers teammates to start the season. He currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards with 174, trailing Keenan Allen (231) and Quentin Johnston (337). McConkey has yet to find the end zone, while Allen has scored three times and Johnston four. Still, with the Chargers’ offense ranking eighth in the NFL in yards per game and McConkey coming off a 1,149-yard, 7-touchdown rookie season, it feels like only a matter of time before he and Justin Herbert start clicking and the production follows.
Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan
The rookie first-round pick has gotten off to a solid start in fantasy football, currently ranking as the WR33 in PPR formats while averaging 11.5 points per game. However, the underlying numbers suggest a breakout could be coming. His volume has been elite for a rookie — at least 8 targets in every game and no fewer than 48 receiving yards. The biggest missing piece so far is touchdowns, but once he starts finding the end zone, his fantasy stock will skyrocket. Buy him now before it’s too late.