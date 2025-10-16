Breece Hall And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 7
As we enter Week 7 of the fantasy football season, it’s the perfect time for managers to search for buy-low opportunities that can change the course of their season. By now, trends are starting to take shape. Some players have underperformed due to tough matchups, injuries, or bad luck, while others are on the verge of breaking out. The key is identifying talent that’s being undervalued before their production turns around. With the trade deadline approaching, now’s the time to make smart, forward-thinking moves that can set you up for a strong playoff push. If you missed last week’s buy-low article, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into the top four buy-low candidates for Week 7.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall could be on the trade block ahead of the NFL trade deadline and is coming off a quiet Week 6 performance, totaling 59 rushing yards on 22 carries and finishing with 5.9 fantasy points. He wasn’t involved in the passing game, failing to draw a single target. This marks his second-lowest fantasy output of the season, behind only his 5.8-point performance against the Bills.
If Hall remains with the Jets, he’s still clearly the lead back, playing 74% of the offensive snaps in Week 6 compared to Isaiah Davis’s 26%. Despite the recent struggles and lack of touchdowns, Hall has been consistently involved and currently ranks as the RB21, averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game. Once he finds the end zone, his production could take a significant jump, especially if he lands in a more efficient offense via trade.
New York Jets QB Justin Fields
Justin Fields is coming off a poor Week 6 performance, totaling just 45 passing yards and adding 31 rushing yards on seven carries, finishing with 4.9 fantasy points. The Jets’ offense as a whole struggled, recording -10 passing yards and only 82 total yards, so it wasn’t a good outing for the team overall.
Fields has been a boom-or-bust fantasy option this season. He has two games under five fantasy points (4.9 in Week 6 and 3.98 in Week 2), but in his other appearances, he’s posted 29.52 points in Week 1, 27.14 in Week 4, and 25.92 in Week 5.
While Fields continues to have ups and downs as a passer, and the injury to star wide receiver Garrett Wilson doesn’t help his rushing ability, it provides a strong fantasy floor. He’s totaled 235 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, which account for 41.5 of his 91.46 fantasy points this season (nearly half). If he can deliver even modest passing numbers moving forward, his rushing production alone should keep him a reliable fantasy contributor with QB1 upside.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen currently ranks as the WR16 in fantasy football, averaging 13.8 points per game. However, his production has dipped over the past three weeks compared to his hot start to the season. In his first three games, Allen scored 19.8 (Week 1), 17.1 (Week 2), and 19.5 (Week 3) fantasy points — an average of 18.8 points per game. Over his last three outings, though, he’s posted 8.7 ( week 4), 10.8(week 5), and 6.7 points(week 6), averaging 8.7 points per game during that span.
The encouraging sign for fantasy managers is that Allen’s volume and target share have remained consistent. He saw 28 targets over the first three weeks and 23 targets in the last three. The main difference has been touchdown production — Allen scored three touchdowns early in the season, but none over the recent stretch.
With his target volume still strong and his role in the offense secure, it’s reasonable to expect positive touchdown regression and a rebound in fantasy production going forward.
Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears
In just his second game with the Titans this season, Tyjae Spears already appears to be the better fantasy option between him and Tony Pollard. Spears played 36 total snaps (59%) in Week 6 compared to Pollard’s 26 snaps (43%), and he outproduced Pollard in fantasy scoring, 9.0 PPR points to Pollard’s 6.7.
Spears has clearly taken over the passing-game role, catching 4 of 4 targets for 19 yards, while Pollard managed just 2 receptions on 2 targets for 13 yards. This receiving involvement gives Spears a higher weekly floor, especially in PPR formats.
Fantasy managers should consider buying low on Spears now, as he’s trending toward a reliable RB2 role going forward and can likely be acquired at a minimal price tag before his breakout becomes more widely recognized.