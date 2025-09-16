Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Elic Ayomanor and Calvin Ridley
The Tennessee Titans are off to a rough start. They are coming off a 33-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, bringing their overall record to 0-2. Through these losses, there have been bright spots, as well as some surprising disappointments. That rings more true than ever in the Titans’ receiving room. Here is a breakdown of whether to buy, sell, or hold Titans’ WRs, Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor in fantasy football
Buy, Sell, or Hold Elic Ayomanor
The Titans' rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor was the recipient of Cam Ward’s first touchdown pass, and it was a crazy one at that.
That play alone shows the trust Ward has in the first-year player out of Stanford, and it is clear they have a connection already. Last week, Ayomanor had four receptions on six targets, for 56 yards, and a touchdown. He brings a skillset to the table that nobody, including Calvin Ridley, has on the Titans. That being the ability to go up in one-on-one coverage for a jump ball pass, a trait that Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is elite at.
Ward, with his gunslinger playstyle, has had his fair share of deep ball throws already, and more times than not, it is Ayomanor on the other side of the pass attempt. In week one against the Broncos, Ayomanor ranked as the WR1 in the NFL with the most unrealized air yards on incomplete passes. Ridley may be the volume guy, but Ayomanor is establishing himself as Tennessee’s deep threat and with Ward at the wheel; there is value in that. And Ayomanor may not be getting the same volume as Ridley, but he is still second on the team in targets with 12.
Ayomanor should be seen as a buy candidate. Do not overpay for him, but throwing out a reasonable offer at the rookie is definitely the way to go. Also, if he is still on the waiver wire of a fantasy league, he should be seen as an immediate add.
Buy, Sell, or Hold Calvin Ridley
Back-to-back weeks, back-to-back disappointing fantasy performances, Calvin Ridley is off to a rocky and slow start in 2025.
Through his two games so far, he has 14 targets, seven receptions, and 84 yards. In these two weeks in PPR fantasy formats, he ranked as WR56 and WR57. This play has been extremely discouraging, especially with the emergence of Ayomanor. With that being said, it is still too early to sell him. His price as a fantasy player is at an all-time low. Even if a fantasy manager is down on him and wants to trade him no matter how he performs, wait till next week.
The Titans in week three play the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts had a rough secondary in 2024, and it now looks to be much improved, but Ridley has a chance to break out in this contest. On FantasyPros, he is slated as WR39, which is not great, but it seems he has a favorable matchup against the Colts. Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin, although not the same caliber of player as Ridley, is much of the same archetype. He excelled against Indianapolis last week, going off for eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.
In conclusion, Ridley is a hold candidate for now.