Wan’Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, And 5 More Week 3 Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups
We have completed Week 2 of the fantasy football season, and now it's time to move on to Week 3. As always, the new week starts with the waiver wire. One of the key positions to hit on the waiver wire are the wide receivers. These are the wide receivers you should be targeting on your waiver wire for Week 3.
Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
Robinson went crazy in Week 2 and is emerging as Russell Wilson's clear WR2. He managed to turn 10 targets into 142 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson is not going to throw for 450 yards every week, but the Giants did show that their passing attack might have more upside than we were expecting them to have. If Robinson maintains his WR2 role and Wilson can at least be competent, then Robinson should be a solid depth piece.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
The rookie wide receiver looked good in Week 1, and we saw him match Calvin Ridley with six targets in Week 2. Ridley caught three passes for 57 yards, and Ayomanor caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. You could get an emerging star if you scoop Ayomanor, who also has a rookie quarterback who, by the end of the year, could be looking like a superstar.
Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
Franklin was far and away the top target in Denver in Week 2. His nine targets were well ahead of Courtland Sutton's four, which were the second-highest on the team. It is clear that he is going to be a major factor in this offense. He turned those nine targets into eight receptions, 89 yards, and a touchdown. Of all the players on this week's waiver wire, he has a chance to be the most consistent for the remainder of the season.
Romeo Doubs & Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers
We are lumping the two Packers wide receivers together after Jayden Reed broke his collarbone in Week 2 and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. While fantasy owners are going to hope that Matthew Golden becomes a breakout star during his absence, which is very possible, it's not necessarily what's going to happen. Quarterback Jordan Love and the coaching staff could decide to lean on their veterans.
In Week 2, Wicks led all Packers wide receivers with six targets that he turned into four receptions for 44 yards. Doubs caught three of five targets for 28 yards and a TD. Golden didn't catch either of his two targets. If we can only pick up one of these guys, we'd go with Doubs over Wicks.
Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
Tillman only caught two passes for 22 yards in Week 2, but he saw seven targets and scored a touchdown. Those are factors worth paying attention to. He had more targets than anyone else other than Jerry Jeudy, who had eight.
Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Horton caught his first NFL touchdown this past week and is coming. We have said for well over a month now that he is going to take the WR2 job from Cooper Kupp in the near future. Pick him up now before it costs you later. This is going to happen.