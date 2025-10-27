Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Rico Dowdle
Heading into the season, Rico Dowdle wasn’t on many fantasy managers’ radars. He began Week 1 as a backup and change-of-pace option for the Carolina Panthers but took over the starting role in Week 5 after Chuba Hubbard went down with an injury. Since then, Dowdle has surged up the rankings to become the RB14, averaging 13.0 fantasy points per game. Now, with Hubbard returning to the lineup, Dowdle’s role is once again uncertain, leaving fantasy managers to decide whether to buy, sell, or hold him moving forward. Let’s break it down.
2025 Stats: Rico Dowdle
106 carries, 605 yards, 2 touchdowns| 17 targets, 13 catches, 121 receiving yards, 1 receiving td
Dowdle is having an impressive season despite starting only two of the Panthers’ first eight games. He’s made the most of his opportunities, showcasing the same explosiveness and efficiency that helped him rush for over 1,000 yards with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. If Carolina continues to give him meaningful touches, Dowdle has the potential to sustain his strong production and remain a valuable fantasy asset moving forward.
Carolina Panthers RB Depth Chart
Currently listed as the Panthers’ RB2, Dowdle may have earned the RB1 role or at least a larger share of touches thanks to his explosive and efficient play, averaging 5.7 yards per carry over eight games this season. In contrast, Hubbard has struggled since his return, rushing for just 31 yards on 14 carries (2.2 YPC) in Week 7 and 34 yards on 12 carries (2.8 YPC) with a touchdown in Week 8, while averaging only 3.6 yards per carry across six games this season.
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Outlook
Dowdle’s outlook for the rest of the season remains uncertain, as he may share a roughly 50/50 split with Chuba Hubbard. So far, Dowdle has logged 258 snaps compared to Hubbard’s 250, with 15 red zone touches to Hubbard’s 11. In the passing game, Hubbard has 21 targets while Dowdle has 17. Based on the nearly identical volume, it appears the Panthers may continue to ride the hot hand, operating their backfield as a true running back by committee.
Rico Dowdle 2025 Fantasy Points by Week
Week 1: 3.6
Week 2: 2.9
Week 3: 10.8
Week 4: 4.0
Week 5: 32.4
Week 6: 33.9
Week 7: 10.6
Week 8: 5.4
Buy, Sell, or Hold Verdict: Rico Dowdle
We recommend holding Rico Dowdle for now to see how his workload develops. Coming off his worst game in the past four weeks, his current value is relatively low. Over the next few weeks, we should have a clearer picture of whether his touches and role will increase, which will help determine his long-term fantasy value.