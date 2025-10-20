Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley hasn’t lived up to the hype so far this fantasy football season. Through seven weeks, he’s ranked as the RB14, averaging 13.5 points per game. He’s only putting up 52.7 yards per game, less than half of the 125.3 he averaged last season en route to his 2,005-yard rushing performance. If he maintains this pace, Barkley is on track for just 895.9 yards over 17 games. Fantasy managers now face a tough decision: should they buy, sell, or hold Barkley? Let’s break it down.
2025 Stats: Saquon Barkley
113 carries, 369 yards, 3 touchdowns, |23 targets, 20 catches, 135 yards, 1 receiving touchdown
In previous years, Barkley has been much more consistent and productive, reaching 1,000 yards in four of his seven prior seasons. This is his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the first six years of his career with the New York Giants. The Eagles appear to be searching for their offensive identity, which may be affecting Barkley’s statistics so far in 2025
Philadelphia Eagles RB Depth Chart
Barkley faces no real threat on the depth chart, despite his struggles this season. He consistently dominates the snap count, having played 340 snaps so far—far ahead of the other Eagles running backs: AJ Dillon (48 snaps), Will Shipley (27 snaps), and Tank Bigsby (4 snaps).
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Outlook
Saquon Barkley’s massive workload gives him significant promise for the rest of the season, as he has firmly established himself as a bell-cow back. Compared to the rest of the league, he ranks in the top five for running back snaps, with 301 total. He trails only CMC (368), Jonathan Taylor (319), and Javonte Williams (303), while sitting just ahead of Alvin Kamara (295).
Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Points by Week
• Week 1: 18.4
• Week 2: 17.4
• Week 3: 9.5
• Week 4: 17.4
• Week 5: 17.8
• Week 6: 8.7
• Week 7: 5.2
Buy, Sell, or Hold Verdict: Saquon Barkley
Although Barkley hasn’t matched last season’s production, now is the perfect time to capitalize on his low value. He came off his two worst performances of the season in Weeks 6 and 7, but outside of those weeks, he has scored at least 17 points in four of the previous five games. With his combination of upside, consistent volume, and discounted price, Barkley is an ideal buy—especially if you can convince your league mates that he’s “washed.”