Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Travis Hunter's Rest Of Season Outlook
Travis Hunter was the second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. After pulling off a huge draft-day trade to move up in the first round, the Jags selected the two-way phenom to add an additional weapon to Trevor Lawrence’s arsenal of weapons. However, after three games of the season, Hunter has fallen short of expectations.
Heading into Monday Night Football of Week 3, Hunter is currently the WR65 in PPR formats. Let’s take a look at how the rookie has performed and whether fantasy football managers should buy, sell, or hold Hunter as we approach Week 4 of the NFL season.
WR Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Through three games of the 2025 NFL season, Hunter has tallied 10 receptions on 16 targets for 76 scoreless yards. That’s nothing to write home about and it’s a bit concerning that he’s seen fewer targets and produced fewer yardage as the season has progressed. In Jacksonville’s Week 3 victory over the Houston Texans, the rookie caught just one of two targets for 21 yards.
After playing just 9% of their defensive snaps in Week 1, Hunter has seen far more playing time on defense over the last two weeks (37% in Week 2 and 62.3% in Week 3). Hunter actually played more defensive snaps (19) than offensive snaps (17) in Week 3, which could be very concerning for fantasy managers.
Throughout his college career, Hunter built a reputation as a two-way dynamo, racking up national awards for his excellence on both offense and defense. His vision, anticipation, and quick-twitch explosiveness give him the ability to impact every inch of the field. That said, he’ll need to refine his release against physical NFL corners and prove he can hold his own in run support on defense.
As a receiver, Hunter hasn’t even hit his full stride yet — his route running still has room to grow, largely because his raw athleticism has let him dominate without needing the polish. He thrives in contested catches, showcasing elite body control, spacing awareness, and impeccable timing, evoking shades of Antonio Brown at his peak. While his defensive role in Jacksonville is still being defined, his skill set screams impact player, especially on passing downs.
The Jaguars want to get Hunter more involved. He has the ability to carve up short areas and stretch defenses deep. To pay off for his WR38 ADP this preseason, he’d need around 65 receptions for 850 yards and five touchdowns — a bar I believe he’s more than capable of clearing as a rookie despite his sluggish start.
Travis Hunter: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
While Hunter’s recent production leaves a lot to be desired, I wouldn’t sell him quite yet. His value heading into the season was far higher than it is right now and you’re not going to get much for him at this point of the season given the fact that he’s failed to eclipse 33 yards in a single game and has yet to find the end zone. In fact, if Hunter isn’t on your roster, I’d recommend sending an offer for him as he can’t be much worse than he’s been over the first three weeks of the season.
If you are a Hunter manager, I would suggest holding onto him to see how the Jags deploy him over the next few weeks. It’s quite evident that he’s the second-best pass catcher on the team behind Brian Thomas Jr. and although Jacksonville’s aerial attack has struggled immensely, it’s hard to envision a world where Trevor Lawrence struggles like this for the entire season.
Hunter may not be the superstar wideout you were hoping for when you drafted him this draft season, but I anticipate a fairly sizable uptick in production, particularly over the second half of the season. Don’t cut him loose and wait for the breakout. Patience is a virtue.