Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze has established himself as the WR1 in the Chicago Bears’ offense. Wideouts DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus pose the biggest competition for targets, but Odunze has played his way into being Caleb Williams’ top option. Let’s break down his season performance and outlook for the rest of the year as we evaluate his current fantasy stock and make a decision on whether to buy, sell, or hold the wide receiver.
2025 Stats: Rome Odunze
46 Targets, 24 Receptions, 359 Receiving Yards, 5 Touchdowns
Through six games, Odunze leads the Bears in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. After Keenan Allen’s departure, he was positioned for a larger role in Chicago’s offense. As the second-year wideout has developed chemistry with young quarterback Caleb Williams, he has grown into the WR1 role.
However, most of Odunze’s production came in the first four games. Over the last two weeks, he has totaled just 4 receptions for 63 yards and 0 touchdowns. Let’s look at the Chicago depth chart to see whether any other receivers are affecting his performance.
WR Depth Chart
Rome Odunze leads the wide receiver room in every category. DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, and D’Andre Swift have been solid contributors in the passing game, and Luther Burden III is emerging as a big play-threat in recent weeks. Meanwhile, tight ends Cole Kmet and Colton Loveland haven’t been heavily involved in the offense so far.
Season Outlook
The Chicago Bears head into Week 8 with a 4-2 record, which is their best start to a season in recent years. In order to remain a competitive team, the Bears will rely heavily on the production of Rome Odunze. He should maintain his WR1 role in the offense and likely finish with the most targets on the team. The second-year wideout has showcased his size, strong hands, and route-running ability in the NFL. With his talent and upside, he will have a good chance to amount 1,000 yards and reach double digit touchdowns.
Buy, Sell, or Hold: Rome Odunze
Due to underperformance in the last two weeks, this is a perfect spot to buy-low on a WR1. Odunze’s chemistry with Caleb Williams should only grow as the season progresses. Expect the young receiver to bounce back and continue to be the top target in the Chicago offense. His receiving skills and ability to find the end zone make him a high-upside fantasy football asset.