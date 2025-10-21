Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Caleb Williams In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 8!
This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold.
For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!
This week’s QB risers include Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, and Caleb Williams, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. We’re also going to see a few backups in line to start this week, including Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton and possibly Tyrod Taylor (the Jets have named him their Week 8 starter).
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 7 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. WAS
2
Josh Allen
BUF
at CAR
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. CHI
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
vs. NYG
5
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. DAL
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
at DEN
7
Baker Mayfield
TB
at NO
8
Drake Maye
NE
vs. CLE
9
Caleb Williams
CHI
at BAL
10
Jaxson Dart
NYG
at PHI
11
Jordan Love
GB
at PIT
12
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. MIN
13
Daniel Jones
IND
vs. TEN
14
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
vs. MIA
15
Brock Purdy
SF
at HOU
16
Joe Flacco
CIN
vs. NYJ
17
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. GB
18
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. SF
19
Marcus Mariota
WAS
at KC
20
Carson Wentz
MIN
at LAC
21
Tyrod Taylor
NYJ
at CIN
22
Andy Dalton
CAR
vs. BUF
23
Spencer Rattler
NO
vs. TB
24
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
at ATL
25
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
at NE
26
Cam Ward
TEN
at IND