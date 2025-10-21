SI

Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Caleb Williams In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Bears QB Caleb Williams faces the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.
Bears QB Caleb Williams faces the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 8!

This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold.

For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!

This week’s QB risers include Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, and Caleb Williams, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. We’re also going to see a few backups in line to start this week, including Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton and possibly Tyrod Taylor (the Jets have named him their Week 8 starter).

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

All Positions: RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DEFs | Ks

Week 7 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. WAS

2

Josh Allen

BUF

at CAR

3

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. CHI

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

vs. NYG

5

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. DAL

6

Dak Prescott

DAL

at DEN

7

Baker Mayfield

TB

at NO

8

Drake Maye

NE

vs. CLE

9

Caleb Williams

CHI

at BAL

10

Jaxson Dart

NYG

at PHI

11

Jordan Love

GB

at PIT

12

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. MIN

13

Daniel Jones

IND

vs. TEN

14

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

vs. MIA

15

Brock Purdy

SF

at HOU

16

Joe Flacco

CIN

vs. NYJ

17

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. GB

18

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. SF

19

Marcus Mariota

WAS

at KC

20

Carson Wentz

MIN

at LAC

21

Tyrod Taylor

NYJ

at CIN

22

Andy Dalton

CAR

vs. BUF

23

Spencer Rattler

NO

vs. TB

24

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

at ATL

25

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

at NE

26

Cam Ward

TEN

at IND

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY