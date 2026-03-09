Fantasy Football Impact on DK Metcalf & Steelers Offense After Michael Pittman Trade

Monday afternoon marked the beginning of NFL free agency, and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts were quick to make a move. Just minutes into the free agency period, the two teams announced a trade involving star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The Steelers acquired Pittman Jr., and in return, the Colts received a late-round pick swap. Immediately after the trade, the Steelers announced a new contract for the wide receiver worth three years and $59 million. Let's break down the trade and how it will impact several offensive players in fantasy football.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Indianapolis Colts Trade Breakdown

After trading away George Pickens and acquiring DK Metcalf last offseason, the Steelers made their second consecutive year of impact moves at wide receiver today. By trading for Pittman Jr. and signing him to a new contract, Pittsburgh has established a new wide receiver duo in its offense. The two veterans should be locked into high-volume roles moving forward, as shown by the significant amount of money the Steelers have committed to the pair.

Fantasy Football Impact on Pittsburgh Steelers

Last year, Pittman Jr. was a bit below his usual standards in terms of production. The wideout recorded 80 receptions for 784 yards and seven touchdowns, so he was still a valuable fantasy football player. Part of his drop-off was due to the Daniel Jones injury and inconsistent play at quarterback for the Colts last year.

DK Metcalf was the Steelers’ primary wide receiver in his first year with the team, hauling in 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns. If he hadn’t missed the final two games of the season due to suspension, he would have had a solid chance to break the 1,000-yard mark. When Metcalf struggled at times during the year, it was largely due to an inconsistent offense and a lack of multiple true threats in the passing game.

The Bengals and Cowboys are two notable teams that have used a 1A/1B wide receiver system and seen success from both players. With the Steelers, Metcalf and Pittman Jr. are set up to be a 1A/1B duo at wide receiver. It’s still unclear whether one of them will take on a higher-volume role in Pittsburgh, but it’s fair to assume both will have an important role in the offense and maintain solid fantasy value. In fact, both wideouts could benefit from lining up alongside each other, forcing opposing teams to devote less attention to either one in the secondary.

