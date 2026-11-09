Fantasy Football Managers Need to Sell Jameson Williams Amid Inconsistent Role

Jameson Williams is an exciting wideout who generates chunk plays through the air for the Detroit Lions. However, even after a quiet Week 9 performance against the Miami Dolphins, Williams is a sell-high candidate in fantasy football entering Week 10.

Let’s take a look at Williams’ production this season and discuss why fantasy football managers should sell him because of his inconsistent role.

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Recap of Jameson Williams After Week 9

Despite scoring a season-low 5.0 fantasy points in Week 9, Williams is still the WR22 in fantasy points per game (13.2). Williams posted 16-plus fantasy points in four straight starts before his dud against the Dolphins.

Since Week 4, Williams is the WR14 in fantasy points per game (16.6).

Jameson Williams first three games: 7.6 FPTS per game



Jameson Williams last four games: 19.5 FPTS per game pic.twitter.com/YWHsahopTm — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) November 5, 2026

Of the 76 WRs with 25-plus targets this season, Williams has the sixth-most yards per reception (16.7) and the sixth-most receiving touchdowns (5) on the second-highest average depth of target (16.2). Williams continues to operate as the primary vertical threat in Detroit’s aerial attack.

Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Sell Jameson Williams

Although Williams does possess a decent ceiling, his role isn’t one to trust in fantasy football unless an injury occurs to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Williams has just the 54th-highest target share (17.1%) at the WR position.

Similar to recent seasons, Williams is dependent on connecting with Jared Goff on explosive plays and finding the end zone. That sort of profile is better for a best-ball format rather than in season-long formats where managers have to set lineups each week.

Even with Williams not performing well against the Dolphins, some managers may still be interested in the big-play receiver due to the fact that he’s part of an elite offensive environment on the Lions. With Williams having a productive stretch of fantasy points in recent weeks, this is an ideal time to trade him elsewhere.