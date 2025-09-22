Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About Ashton Jeanty And Raiders' Blocking Woes
Ashton Jeanty is giving many mixed-reviews across the entire NFL landscape. On one hand, he looks fantastic when up to full speed but on the other hand, he is not producing huge fantasy football value. Jeanty currently ranks outside of the Top-30 running backs. As a first round fantasy draft pick, it comes with understandable concern as to whether or not he will rise back up to expected to value. Today, I give you must best analysis into his situation.
Ashton Jeanty Season-To-Date
Jeanty has so far played three games for the Las Vegas Raiders. In this time, he has racked up 47 Rushes (15.7 per Game) for 124 Yards (41.3 per Game) and 1 Touchdown. These are not numbers that owners had hoped for especially given his minimal PPR value. Jeanty has 5 Catches for 3 Yards.
When diving deeper, we find that Jeanty is 72nd in EPA per Rush. However, he is respectably 16th in Yards After Contact. His Yards per Carry comes to 3.1. So what is the deal here? Is he a bust, or behind a bad offensive line?
Raiders Run-Blocking
When checking win-rates, the Raiders rank 32nd in the NFL in run blocking win rate. That answers a lot of questions. Ryan McFadden provides some great insight here as to what Jeanty is working with.
Buy or Sell: Ashton Jeanty
There is zero doubt in my mind that Jeanty is a premier running back in the NFL. He runs fast and rough and sheds tackles like little else. However, that only means so much when his offense is not helping him out. Why are Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry among the best in the game? It is partly due to their great offenses around them. Look at Javonte Williams as a prime example. He is on a great Cowboys offense and is now a Top-Six running back through three weeks. Blocking solves a lot...
This similar story had been seen with Omarion Hampton prior to Week 3. Luckily for him, the team picked up some slack and he had a great breakout game number three. The Raiders must find a way to get Jeanty involved, and I am sure they will. The issue will remain that the offensive line is not so good, and that is where you must have some concern.
The run-blocking was a clear concern of mine coming in 2025. For that reason, I did not buy this stock despite being fully aware of the skill provided. I will still be very cautious when it comes to Jeanty this season. I must see the Raiders block for him and until then, you cannot have high hopes. Skill only trumps the team by so much.
Sell Ashton Jeanty, but for a High-Upside, High-End Asset. Refer to our rankings page for up-to-date rankings and projections.