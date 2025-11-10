Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About DJ Moore on a Run-Heavy Bears Offense
The Chicago Bears extended their record to 6-3 in a comeback win over the New York Giants. It was fulfilling indeed, but not so much for DJ Moore. The WR2 on the Bears finished the game with three targets and a big old goose egg. This is now the third game where he failed to elapse 40 Yards and Moore still has just one touchdown on the year. This leads us to discuss whether it is time to panic about Moore.
2025 Stats: DJ Moore
44 Targets, 30 Receptions, 403 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Moore is currently the WR39 through nine weeks. In contrast, he was drafted as the WR22. He has not quite fallen of the face of the planet, but the output has not been great. This is especially when he finds himself on an overachieving offense.
In fact, this team has 36 Passing Attempts in the Red Zone and Moore has seen just 4 of the team. For a player that has a 17% Target Share, he seems to perform much worse with a 12% Red Zone Target Share. Moore is out-targeted in the Red Zone by Rome Odunze and the WR3, Olamide Zaccheaus.
Why the Struggles?
There is honestly not a great explanation for the lacking output. We can point to age and competition, but Moore is really not all that old. He is 28 years old and has played every game this season. Moore has been on the injury report this season, but he has played fine despite it. Over the past few weeks, where he had been hurt, Moore has two games over over 70 Yards. This is not the reason for any struggles.
The Bears do have many mouths to feed in their passing game. Rome Odunze-DJ Moore-Olamide Zaccheaus-Luther Burden III-Colston Loveland-D'Andre Swift. Let's be honest, Caleb Williams is not feeding so many players like other quarterbacks will. He has Odunze as a viable option and that's about it.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
The Bears have been great on offense. Everyone has had a good game at some point. They just are not elite, and they will remain as good as the talent they have on board.
The Bears have also been great in the run game. They have the 2nd best team in Rushing Yards per Game (147.3). This success has them at a pass-rate of 54%, falling on the lower end of the spectrum. This is another reason for any lacking output beyond Odunze.
When we value Moore, he will remain to his current output. A goose egg is unlikely to happen again, but he will just see 4-6 Targets in most games and be a 30-60 Yard Wide Receiver.
Expect Moore is be a Flex play, or WR3 if your roster plays that deep. Even then, Moore can be benched pending the matchup. He is a true, weekly Start 'Em, Sit 'Em player.