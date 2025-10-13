Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic Over Justin Fields with the Failing Jets

Justin Fields has been playing poor football with the New York Jets as they fall to 0-6. Fantasy Football managers may want to panic as he could be benched.

Thomas Carelli

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) in action against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) in action against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Jets are the ship that keeps sinking. It is not good with the team in green. The maintain culprit has been Justin Fields. He is not playing great football and so it leads you to question where he lies in the landscape of fantasy football. Is he a buy-low or hold candidate? Is he a pure panic candidate? We will value Fields for you today and hope to predict the future for the pick that you may have made.

2025 Stats: Justin Fields

As much hate as Fields has gotten, his statistics could actually be much worse. He has 799 Yards for 4 Touchdowns and 0 Interceptions. His completion percentage is a very steady 65.0%. He has been sacked 19 times at this is more of his fault that the offensive line.

Based on pressure rates, the Jets offensive line have been truly to blame on 14-of-19 sacks. This means that Fields caused five of his own by scrambling or standing for too long. In fact, he has held the ball longer than most this season.

The value of Fields has come on the ground, but that cannot be his only route to success. Fields must become a more viable passer and more than all, he must score touchdowns. On the ground, Fields has 242 Yards but a baffling 4 Fumbles.

The Jets Supporting Staff

There can be an excuse made that the Jets lack enough pass-catching weapons. Garrett Wilson is a Pro-Bowl wide receiver, but other than him, they have no one noteworthy. The Jets have a journeyman in Josh Reynolds who just has just 72 Yards in 4 games. Tyler Johnson has 63 Yards and Allen Lazard has 24 Yards. The only two players, other than Garrett Wilson, that have 100+ yards through six games is Mason Taylor (177) and Breece Hall (150).

The Jets offensive line is a midpack group, so they also cannot be too-to-blame in this situation. Especially with a mobile quarterback in Fields.

Why You Should Panic About Justin Fields

The vibe in New York is not very good. It is getting to the point where Aaron Glenn was questioned in the postgame presser as to whether the team would stick with Fields. He had dismissed the question, but it is a viable question. Fields could get benched if they keep losing. If Glenn is already in a job-saving mentality, he must do what's necessary to win and that may be benching Fields.

Fields is currently the QB16 in Fantasy Football. This is not one of starting potential. He was drafted as QB13, so you are not getting a massive mis-value, but it is not great. This entire situation is trending downwards so you must go with someone else. I cannot trust Fields and so his upside is limited so long that is the consensus on the Jets offense.

