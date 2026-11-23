Luther Burden III was on a stretch of stellar fantasy football performances entering the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Burden was limited to a season-worst 3.3 fantasy points in the win over the Saints, which could raise concerns for fantasy managers.

The Bears came out of their bye and gave Luther Burden a 63% route rate, his 2nd-lowest of the season.



(They also had one of their worst showings of the season.) — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) November 23, 2026

Let’s take a look at Burden’s production this season and discuss why fantasy football managers should attempt to buy him before the Bears square off against the Detroit Lions in Week 12 on Thanksgiving.

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Recap of Luther Burden III After Week 11

Even with a dud in Week 11, Burden is the WR19 in fantasy points per game (14.0) this season. Ahead of Chicago’s contest with New Orleans, Burden was the WR9 in fantasy points per game (17.2) from Week 3 to Week 9 before the Bears entered their Week 10 bye.

Luther Burden since Caleb Williams returned from injury in Week 6:



8-95-0

4-130-1

7-56-1

7-97-1



His 20.1 PPR points per game trail only Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tee Higgins, Puka Nacua and CeeDee Lamb in that span. Pretty good! — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 18, 2026

Although the Bears tend to spread the wealth in their offense, Burden leads the team in target share (21.7%).

Of the 43 WRs with 50-plus targets in 2026, Burden has the 19th-most yards per reception (12.8), the 3rd-most yards after the catch per reception (7.1), and the 10th-most yards per route run (2.52).

Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Buy Luther Burden III

A quiet outing from Burden in Week 11 seems more of an anomaly than a regular occurrence in an ultra-effective Chicago aerial attack. The Bears’ offense is at its best when Caleb Williams is targeting Burden early and often.

After failing to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Saints, Burden will have a fantasy-friendly schedule down the stretch. Before facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, Burden and the Bears are scheduled to play against the Lions (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers.

Among those teams, only the Dolphins aren’t 16th or worse in schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to WRs .

It’s unlikely that many Burden managers are looking to move him after a disappointing performance, and some leagues have already had their trade deadline pass. However, if your league still allows trades, it wouldn’t hurt to see if you can acquire Burden before Thanksgiving arrives.