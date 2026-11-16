Fantasy Football Managers Should Hold Tony Pollard Ahead of Revenge Game Against the Cowboys
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Tony Pollard has been a solid source of fantasy football production this season, despite playing in a below-average Tennessee Titans offense. After scoring 23.9 fantasy points in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, should fantasy managers buy, sell, or hold him?
Let’s take a look at Pollard’s production this season and discuss why fantasy football managers should hold him before he faces the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.
All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
Fantasy Recap of Tony Pollard After Week 10
Entering Week 11, Pollard is the RB15 in fantasy points per game (15.6). However, since Week 7, Pollard has been the RB2 in fantasy points per game (29.7).
Only Christian McCaffrey has more fantasy points per game (30.3) during that span.
Among the 27 RBs with 100-plus attempts this season, Pollard has the 10th-most yards per attempt (4.4), the 11th-most rushing touchdowns (6), and the 6th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.53). Pollard has caught three-plus passes in three straight games, and he tallied a season-high eight receptions in Week 10.
Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Hold Tony Pollard
Given Pollard’s recent performances, he’s certainly been a sell-high candidate. But if you’re a fantasy manager who has continued to hold him entering Week 11, it’s time to benefit from him facing a hapless Cowboys defense in a revenge game.
Dallas’ defense surrendered 46.3 fantasy points to McCaffrey in Week 10, and they are permitting the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+6.9) this season.
Unless another fantasy manager is willing to pay a premium to acquire Pollard before facing the Cowboys, it’s worth holding him in hopes he has another explosive outing in Week 11. After taking on his former team on Sunday, another sell-high window could present itself for Pollard.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin