Woody Marks Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 11

Only a few weeks remain until the fantasy football playoffs get underway. As fantasy managers consider the incoming wave of waiver-wire options, they'll need to make roster moves to make room for them.

Given this week's developments and league-wide performances, which fantasy football players are worth dropping entering Week 11?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Montgomery suffered an injury in Week 5, and he’s missed the last four games for the Houston Texans. Woody Marks has been the featured back in Montgomery’s absence, but he’s failed to take advantage of his expanded role.

Besides being the RB42 in fantasy points per game this season (8.7), Marks has tallied fewer than 11 fantasy points in his four starts without Montgomery. In addition to Montgomery nearing a return, Marks exited early with an injury in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, so his usage is going to take a hit.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As productive as Josh Allen is, it can be tough to trust his pass-catchers in fantasy. While DJ Moore has been the clear No. 1 target when he’s on the field, Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and Keon Coleman are the ancillary options.

Although Moore has a 19.5% target share and Shakir has an 18.5% share, Shakir has a WR52 in fantasy points per game (9.3). Shakir has caught fewer than five passes in seven of his nine starts, and his lack of red-zone usage makes him droppable entering Week 11.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) catches a pass during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs made his Kansas City Chiefs debut in Week 10, and his presence has made Xavier Worthy an afterthought in the offense. Worthy dropped a goose egg in the win over the Atlanta Falcons, making him the WR69 in fantasy points per game (7.4) through 10 weeks.

Of the 38 WRs with 50-plus targets this season, Worthy is producing the second-fewest yards per reception (8.4) and the fewest yards per route run (0.93). With Downs, Rashee Rice, and Travis Kelce all ahead of Worthy in the pecking order, he’s not worth rostering right now.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Juwan Johnson is the TE13 in fantasy points per game (9.3), but a lot of his production occurred early in the season. After being the TE4 in fantasy points per game (15.0) through the first four weeks, Johnson is the TE40 in fantasy points per game (4.7) since Week 5.

Rookie Jordyn Tyson has quickly become a trusted target for Tyler Shough, and Chris Olave remains a focal point of the New Orleans Saints’ aerial attack. With that in mind, Johnson is a touchdown-or-bust TE moving forward.