Fantasy Football Managers Should Hold Travis Kelce with Injuries to Chiefs Wide Receivers

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the remaining 4-0 teams entering Week 5, but Travis Kelce tallied a season-low 3.5 fantasy points in the Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was one of the most reliable fantasy football tight ends across the first three weeks before his quiet outing against the Raiders.

Although Kelce is coming off a forgettable performance in Week 4, let’s take a look at why fantasy football managers should hold on to him.

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Recap of Travis Kelce After Week 4

Even with Kelce logging only 2 receptions for 15 yards and 3.5 fantasy points in Week 4, the All-Pro tight end is still TE7 in fantasy points per game (13.2). Kelce achieved double-digit fantasy points in each of his first three games in 2026, including 25.1 fantasy points in Week 2.

Most rec yards/game among TE this season



Brock Bowers 101.0

Dalton Kincaid 67.5

Travis Kelce 61.5

George Kittle 61.0

Trey McBride 60.5 pic.twitter.com/d6kxcsWLsH — PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2026

After showing signs of decline last season, Kelce looks to be rejuvenated in what could be his final year. Among 24 TEs with 15-plus targets, Kelce has the second-most yards per reception (15.4), the most yards after catch per reception (10.5), and the fourth-most yards per route run (2.18).

Along with Kelce’s impressive metrics, Patrick Mahomes looks to be returning to his elite form coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2025. Mahomes is currently posting the fourth-most yards per attempt (8.1), the fourth-highest adjusted completion percentage (78.6%), and ninth-lowest pressure-to-sack rate (12.8%) among 26 QBs with 100-plus dropbacks.

Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Hold Travis Kelce

Unless you happen to have one of the other elite TE options in fantasy football, Kelce is a hold candidate entering Week 5. Aside from Kelce playing in a Kansas City passing attack that looks ultra-effective again, Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton suffered injuries in Week 4 against the Raiders.

Rice pulled up with a non-contact injury to his hamstring after making a reception and didn’t return in the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Raiders. Meanwhile, Thornton sustained a dislocated ankle after getting his ankle rolled on after a long reception in the second half.

Tyreek Hill is targeting a return in November and the Chiefs have contacted his agent, per @MikeSilver. pic.twitter.com/12rONRmPKr — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 5, 2026

There are reports that Kansas City could express interest in reuniting with Tyreek Hill amid the team’s injuries in the WR room. While Hill was once a fantasy star as Mahomes’ No. 1 target, he’s now 32 years old, and he’s not expected to return until November (at the earliest) from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in 2025 with the Miami Dolphins.

With all of that in mind, Kelce could be in store for more usage in the coming weeks, making him someone to maintain confidence in moving forward. If the person rostering Kelce is concerned about his output in Week 4 and/or the fact that he has a bye week in Week 5, then this is also a potential buy-low window.