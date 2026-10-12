Fantasy Football Managers Should Sell Emanuel Wilson Before Zach Charbonnet Returns

Emanuel Wilson has operated as the featured back for the Seattle Seahawks in recent weeks amid injuries to rookie Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet . As a result, Wilson has been a viable fantasy football starter at the RB position.

Although Wilson has produced solid outputs in recent outings, it’s time to sell the veteran back before Charbonnet makes his season debut.

Let’s take a look at Wilson’s production this season and discuss why fantasy football managers should sell him sooner rather than later.

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Recap of Emanuel Wilson After Week 5

Across the first three games of the season, Wilson combined for only 10.9 fantasy points to begin his career with the Seahawks. However, with Price placed on injured reserve and Charbonnet still needing time to recover from a season-ending knee injury from last season, Wilson has seen a major uptick in usage in Week 4 and Week 5.

Over the last two weeks, Wilson is the RB9 in fantasy points per game (20.1). During that span, Wilson has touched the ball 46 times for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns, though he lost a fumble in Seattle’s Week 5 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilson has held a valuable fantasy role in recent weeks, but his time as the clear starter is winding down.

Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Sell Emanuel Wilson

Of the 31 RBs with 50-plus attempts this season, Wilson has the fifth-fewest yards per attempt (3.4), fifth-fewest runs of 10-plus yards (4), and second-most fumbles (2). Wilson’s inefficient rushing metrics and inability to hold onto the football make his role in this offense very fragile.

Not to mention, Charbonnet has been inching closer to returning from his season-ending knee injury. Charbonnet increased his practice activity in recent weeks, and he’s expected to – at the very least – garner the short-yardage and goal-line role once he is back.

Besides Charbonnet, Price is expected to return from injured reserve at some point, and George Holani has also gotten snaps in the passing game and the two-minute drill this season. With all of that in mind, now is the best time to move on from Wilson.