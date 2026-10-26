Fantasy Football Managers Should Sell Tre Tucker Before Tougher Stretch of Opponents Begins

Tre Tucker has been an underrated fantasy football contributor this season. The big-play wideout for the Las Vegas Raiders had another productive performance in Week 7, but is it time to cash in on his value right now?

While Tucker has performed better than big-name WRs through the first seven weeks, he is a clear sell-high candidate in Week 8.

Let’s take a look at Tucker’s production this season and discuss why fantasy football managers should sell him before the Raiders face a tough stretch of opponents.

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Recap of Tre Tucker After Week 7

Tucker led the Raiders in targets (12) and receiving yards (103) in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With Las Vegas having ample garbage-time opportunities, Tucker tallied 21.3 fantasy points.

Tre Tucker with a smooth move on his way to the end zone 😮‍💨



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Entering Week 8, Tucker is the WR20 in fantasy points per game (14.3), scoring 21-plus fantasy points in back-to-back contests. However, Tucker has been extremely volatile, posting 20-plus points in three of his games and fewer than 9 fantasy points in his other four.

Of the 61 WRs with 25-plus targets in 2026, Tucker has the 4th-most yards per reception (16.3) and 21st-most yards per route run (2.03). Tucker’s overall production has been impressive, but his lack of consistency and upcoming schedule are reasons to see what you can get for him in a trade.

Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Sell Tre Tucker

Although trading the WR20 in fantasy points per game seems like a head-scratching move, Tucker has more games with fewer than 9 fantasy points than games with 20–plus fantasy points this season. This isn’t ideal in leagues where we have to set lineups and rely on week-to-week consistency at each position.

As mentioned above, Tucker and the Raiders also have a tougher schedule on the horizon. Additionally, Tucker has just an 18.5% target share, and he has to compete for targets alongside Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, and Ashton Jeanty.

Over the next five weeks before Las Vegas has their bye week, they face the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Cleveland Browns.

Among those teams, the Browns are the only team ranked lower than 17th in fantasy points per game allowed to WRs.

With that in mind, this sell-high window for Tucker may not stay open for much longer.