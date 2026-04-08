DK Metcalf’s Fantasy Football Outlook Skyrockets in Mock Chargers-Steelers Trade

The rumors regarding a DK Metcalf trade are light, but very real. The Steelers have brought in a new offensive coordinator, Brian Angelichio, with new head coach Mike McCarthy, looking to remodel this offense that found Metcalf struggling at times to get the football. With such a big contract, it is not absurd to say that Metcalf may be sent away. In this mock scenario, Metcalf heads to the LA Chargers to thrive under Mike McDaniel.

Fantasy Football Impact

Metcalf on the Chargers would be quite the scene. Their offense has to feed many names, but in the mock trade, Metcalf will actually replace Quentin Johnston. He will now share targets with Ladd McConkey, presumably Keenan Allen, and Oronde Gadsden II. Given McDaniel's offensive style, Metcalf should fit in quite well, given his athleticism in open space.

The target share might be a bit volatile, but surely over 20%. In that role, Metcalf would expect to be very explosive, and I expected him to average over 13.0 yards per reception. He may also become the team's top red-zone target. Very easily, Metcalf could become a top-10 receiver in fantasy football. Sure enough, he would be valued as a high-end WR2 if this scenario comes to fruition.

Over in Pittsburgh, they get Johnston to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. Johnston has had a debatable career so far. He struggled a lot, but with Harbaugh becoming the head coach, Johnston has become a very solid WR2 in the NFL. The same will be expected in Pittsburgh, where he would be the WR2 to Pittman Jr. His ranking would ultimately be a low-end WR2 with moderate volatility. Training camp would have to begin to gain some clarity on his expectations for 2026.

Mock Trade Details

Chargers Get:

WR, DK Metcalf

Steelers Get:

WR, Quentin Johnston

2027 2nd Round Pick

Why the Chargers Accept the Trade

Johnston is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and it can be assumed that the Chargers are less likely to retain him. Meanwhile, Mike McDaniel comes in as the new offensive coordinator, and Johnston will not align perfectly within the more RPO-style offense. McDaniel can do magic with purely athletic players like Metcalf. This was seen with Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane.

Metcalf is on the block, and the Chargers may be smart to add such a player. He is cheaper than he could be, so the Chargers shall gun for the deal as they aspire for a Super Bowl run—clearly, the team lacks a WR breakout in 2026 to designate as their WR1.

Why the Steelers Accept the Trade

With a new coaching staff in town, the Steelers may look to get rid of the 4-year, Metcalf's $132 million contract, which they did not commit to themselves. Management will want their own core, and Metcalf's money is much more than the team may want. Clean up and start fresh.

Metcalf is still an elite NFL wide receiver. By dealing him away, the Chargers will shed his salary, gain a short-term player with big upside in Johnston, and grab a 2nd-round pick in the meantime, thus aiding the coaching staff in building a remodeled roster.

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