Sell These 5 Fantasy Football Stars Before the NFL Draft Destroys Their Value

The NFL Draft is going to change the spectrum of fantasy football. Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson come in as the premier quarterbacks, while Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate will highlight the top skill players. The fantasy football season does not have to start in August. The trade block can be attacked to your advantage right now by selling these players primed to fall after the draft plays out.

Jacoby Brissett

On paper, it appears that Brissett will start for the Cardinals in 2026. He did a phenomenal job in 2025, but this season is brand new with an inexperienced coaching staff. Brissett has a ton of risk this season, and given his high output a season ago, he might be sold for a reasonable price in fantasy football. There is a high chance that his value is at its all-time high.

Bhayshul Tuten

As of now, Tuten will be the Jaguars' RB1. However, we cannot be so sure that the team will not draft and/or sign a running back. Tuten's value may be at an all-time high for now, with risk in store between now and the NFL season. Perhaps sell the risk and get returns by fitting a top-15 running back.

Chris Olave

Olave has been injured often in the past. His 2025 success came from his tremendous volume. While Olave projects to restore that volume, Kellen Moore may go out and grab another top wide receiver in the draft. Olave will take a hit from that. The wide receiver class in this draft runs deep, so we fully expect the Saints to grab one. Selling Olave as a top-10 wide receiver may not be the worst idea.

Drake London

Do we really trust Tua Tagovailoa? He has not been great, and though Kevin Stefanki could restore excellence, his sample size makes us look the other way. Tua is not great, and London can hinder with this new offense. Kirk Cousins fueled a high and efficient share for London, whereas Tagolaivoa failed to let Jaylen Waddle ever meet his upside in Miami.

Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid is viewed as a player of huge volume in the upcoming 2026 season. The Bills lack much for pass catchers, so Kincaid may naturally be a player with a 20% or higher target share. However, Joe Brady loves to pass the ball, which means he will want to draft a wide receiver. Whether than comes in round one or three, that player shall grab some of Kincaid's target share.

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