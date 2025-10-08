Rico Dowdle And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 6.
As we enter Week 6 of fantasy football, it’s time to highlight another set of sell-high candidates. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. A sell-high candidate is a player fantasy managers target to trade at their peak value before a potential regression, allowing them to acquire a more established contributor for their lineup.
Now, let’s dive into the top four sell-high candidates heading into Week 6.
Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle exploded in Week 5 with 32.4 fantasy points, rushing 23 times for 206 yards and a touchdown while adding 3 catches on 4 targets for 28 yards. This was a massive jump from his previous season high of 10.8 points in Week 3, after posting just 3.6, 2.9, and 4.0 points in the first four weeks.
The key factor behind Dowdle’s breakout was the absence of Chuba Hubbard, who missed Week 5 with a calf injury. Before that, Hubbard had dominated playing time, out-snapping Dowdle 177 to 97 on the season. With Hubbard sidelined, Dowdle logged a season-high 47 snaps and played 67% of the Panthers’ offensive plays — far above his previous highs of 27 snaps and 39%.
While some fantasy managers may see this as Dowdle’s breakout game, it’s more likely a product of opportunity than a changing backfield dynamic. Once Hubbard returns, the two backs will likely return to splitting carries. Sell Dowdle now while his value is at its peak.
Washington Commanders RB Jackory Croskey-Merritt
Merritt is currently ranked as the RB22 in PPR formats, averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game. He’s coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5, where he scored 27 fantasy points on 14 carries for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 2 catches for 39 yards on 2 targets. His previous high came in Week 1 against the Giants, when he posted 14.2 points on 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, though he failed to haul in his lone target.
In Week 5, Merritt played a season-high 28 snaps, appearing on 47% of Washington’s offensive plays. However, the Commanders’ backfield remains crowded, as the team continues to rotate running backs frequently. Merritt leads the group with 109 total snaps, but Jeremy McNichols isn’t far behind with 78, followed by Austin Ekeler (69, now out for the season with a torn Achilles), Chris Rodriguez (57), and Colson Yankoff (38).
While Merritt’s recent surge is impressive, his lack of involvement in the passing game — with only 5 catches on 7 targets all season — makes his production difficult to sustain on limited volume. This looks like a sell-high moment. Move Merritt now while his value is at its peak.
Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson has been the TE1 overall in fantasy football, averaging 17.2 fantasy points per game. He leads all tight ends with 48 targets and is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5 against the Jets, where he scored 23.9 fantasy points on 7 catches for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Ferguson is in the midst of a true breakout season, totaling 272 yards and 3 touchdowns through five games, putting him on pace for roughly 925 yards and 10 touchdowns. This is a big jump from his 2023 campaign, when he posted 761 yards and 5 touchdowns, establishing himself as a reliable part of the Cowboys’ passing attack.
While Ferguson’s breakout looks legitimate, his value is likely at its peak right now. Tight end scoring tends to fluctuate, and you may be able to trade Ferguson for a more proven player who can offer steadier production across the rest of the season. Sell high while the market is hot.
New Orleans Saints WR Rashid Shaheed
Rashid Shaheed is currently ranked as the WR21 overall, averaging 12.7 fantasy points per game. Through five weeks, he’s recorded 22 catches on 30 targets for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns. He ranks third on the Saints in targets with 30, trailing Juwan Johnson (35) and Chris Olave (54).
Shaheed’s blazing speed makes him a constant big-play threat, capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. His ability to take the top off defenses gives him weekly boom potential, as he can post a strong fantasy outing off a single deep catch.
However, his consistency remains a major concern. He’s part of a struggling Saints offense that sits at 1-4, limiting his overall opportunities and touchdown upside. Shaheed’s value is likely at its highest point right now — sell him while you can before the regression hits.