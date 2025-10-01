DK Metcalf And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 5
In fantasy football, knowing when to sell high can be just as important as finding breakout players. Heading into Week 5, several players have delivered impressive production, but the numbers may not be sustainable. Whether due to favorable matchups, unsustainable efficiency, or temporary volume spikes, these players are prime candidates to trade for maximum value before their stats regress. Here’s a look at the top sell-high candidates you should consider moving this week. Before diving into this week’s list, be sure to check out last week’s sell-high candidates to see who made the cut.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf has been Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target this season, catching 15 of 22 targets for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He’s coming off his best game in Week 4, hauling in all five of his targets for 126 yards and a touchdown, totaling 23.6 fantasy points. Metcalf has also scored a touchdown in each of the last three weeks and is currently ranked WR17 in PPR formats.
However, there’s a major red flag: the Steelers’ offense has struggled in key areas, ranking 28th in passing yards (734) and 29th in yards per game (263.5). With production unlikely to remain at this level, now is the time to sell Metcalf while his value is still high.
Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 29.8 fantasy points on six catches for 58 yards and three touchdowns from eight targets. He stepped up in a big way while Packers starters Jayden Reed and Christian Watson remain sidelined. However, with both receivers expected to return later in the season and the continued development of rookie first-round WR Matthew Golden, Doubs’ production is unlikely to be sustained. Now is the time to sell him before his value starts to drop.
Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey
R.J. Harvey is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 19.8 fantasy points on 14 carries for 58 yards, while adding four catches on five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown. So far, he has split time with veteran RB J.K. Dobbins, who has been the clear lead back and outproduced Harvey. The backfield appears to operate as a committee, making both backs risky week-to-week starts. Now is the time to sell Harvey High after his standout performance, trading for a more established, reliable player while capitalizing on his upside.
Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert has been a fairly dependable tight end for fantasy managers so far this season. Despite missing Week 2 due to injury, he currently ranks TE11 in PPR formats and is averaging 13.8 fantasy points per game, which ranks third among fantasy tight ends behind Darren Waller (17.7 points in one game) and Jake Ferguson (15.6 points per game).
On the surface, these numbers look strong, but the underlying metrics raise concerns. Goedert has only 13 targets across the three games he’s played, and has 3 total touchdowns in three weeks — a level of production that seems heavily touchdown-dependent and unlikely to be sustainable. Now is the time to sell him and trade for a more reliable option.