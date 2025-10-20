Fantasy Football Stock Watch: George Kittle is a Risky, but High-Upside Tight End

George Kittle did not record a catch against the Falcons, but his impact was felt in the run game:



🔹 Kittle on-field: 28 carries, 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1.4 avg. yards before contact

🔹 Kittle off-field: 6 carries, 12 yards, -2.1 avg. yards before contact#ATLvsSF | #FTTB