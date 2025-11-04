Colts Veteran Wide Receiver Emerges as League-Winner in Fantasy Football
Whether it is Drake Maye, Daniel Jones, Rico Dowdle, or Michael Pittman Jr., the story writes that they have been league-winning assets. We are entering Week 10 and the halfway point of the NFL season has been surpassed. That puts the hope and optimism into your heads that these players will maintain their outputs. If they can, they will actually win you your league. Today, we will dive into the stock of Pittman Jr. Has had another breakout, 100+ Yard game in Week 9. Where does he stand going forward?
2025 Stats: Michael Pittman Jr.
9 Games, 67 Targets (24% Target Share), 52 Receptions, 561 Yards, 6 Touchdowns
Pittman Jr. is the WR6 in all of Fantasy Football. The Colts have been a massive surprise this season. As they named Jones their starter, many people expected this team to be a low-tiered NFL unit. Shane Steichen was on the near-hot seat and they have proved everyone wrong.
Despite a moderate 24% Target Share, Pittman Jr. is 15th in the NFL in Total Targets. He is T-4 in regards to Total Receiving Touchdowns, trailing Davante Adams, Dallas Goedert, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
At a glance, Pittman Jr. has a great Red Zone Target Share with 8-of-46 Team Targets. This number (18%) is much less than his overall Target Share (24%). Nonetheless, he is 2nd on the team in Red Zone Targets. The Colts linger around a 45% Red Zone Pass Rate, which is below average, but as the NFL's leading scoring team, this seems to not matter for Pittman Jr.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
There are multiple ways to look at the Colts. On one hand, you can say that they are due for regression. Are they really the best offense in the NFL? Many would say that they are not. In that thought process, they would regress to worse outputs in the coming weeks.
The other argument is that the Colts have proven excellence over 9 weeks. They are yet to see a bye week and they keep on producing high-scoring outputs. They have arguably the best running back in the game as well as the best offensive line in the game. They can do as they please.
When we review the Colts upcoming schedule, we do see some hard-stops. They face an above average Falcons defense this week. The Colts then hit the bye week and return to face the Chiefs, Texans, Jaguars, and Seahawks. These are all Top 10 defenses, with the sole argument being the Jaguars.
When we see that schedule, we can project a downtick in performance for the Colts. Nonetheless, they are a proven elite unit and I would not expect them to fall off all that much.
Stock Watch: Michael Pittman Jr.
Tougher matchups are ahead for Pittman Jr., but that does not mean that he necessarily loses volume. That 24% Target Share will remain. It perhaps may lose efficiency, but it reamains. For that reason, Pittman Jr. is a certified low-end WR1, high-end WR2.
Pittman Jr. was drafted at an ADP of WR46. Nobody can complain about his output, even if it take a hit in the coming weeks. Anything above WR35 is a win. I expect no finish worse than WR15 and I would argue that he will remain as a Top 10 asset.
Buy, Sell, or Hold
You have two options here: Sell, or Hold. His stock is very high as the WR6 but a strong case can be made that he has peaked. It is more likely that Pittman Jr. finishes as the WR15 than the WR1. If you can get a haul in return, such as a Josh Jacobs or Drake London, I would at least consider the idea. Otherwise, you still drafted Pittman Jr. at great value and he can be kept despite a possible downslide upcoming.