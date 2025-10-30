Fantasy Football Week 9 Red Zone Report: Javonte Williams, Tucker Kraft Win Games
There is a reason why the RedZone channel is a thing. People love action and people love touchdowns. That is where fantasy relevance earns it's name. That where upside pays you out. It is very important to know what players get volume and what players actually score. Especially in Non-PPR, this is paramount. The best players do not always score the most touchdowns. These are those of which are thriving in the red zone through eight weeks.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET LEADERS
As the season goes on, the players have remained the same on this list. This is good because it shows a clear purpose to use these players in the red zone. Adams, St. Brown, Chase and so on have earned their share.
Troy Franklin remains to be as good of a sleeper that there has been in fantasy football. He is outperforming Courtland Sutton in recent weeks. He must be started.
Pickens may see a downslide with Lamb back, but he is still a stout weapon when in close so he maintains WR2 status with WR1 upside.
RED ZONE REPORT - TOUCHDOWN LEADERS
This list has shifted a bit, but the top-end remains the same. St. Brown, Adams, and Chase reign supreme. Nacua has missed a game but even then, Adams has been to go-to in the red zone. He needs to be more efficient but if this volume remains, Adams could finish as a Top 5 Wide Receiver.
Keenan Allen maintains to be a highly used weapon in Los Angeles. Great pickup that they made late in the preseason.
Hollywood Brown should tail off with Rashee Rice back. Do not overvalue this.
Pittman and Doubs should remain as the best weapons in their spread offenses, making them startable.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET SHARE LEADERS
It is not always about volume, it can also be about the share of the total volume. These players have been the go-to options when they team passes the ball in the red zone.
St. Brown and Adams will show up in every category, every week. Other than them, it is clear that Rodgers and Metcalf have a romantic connection. I foresaw this and fantasy managers benefit. It will not change.
If the Falcons can piece it together, Drake London has as high an upside as anyone. We loved him coming into 2025. Between injuries and quarterback play, he has struggled, but may yet look up.
RED ZONE REPORT - TIGHT END LEADERS
These tight ends are winning you games in fantasy football. Unlike other positions, tight end does not as often break off these big plays. That means that their value sits in the red zone. You will find that these players are the best in all of fantasy football.
Tucker Kraft is the best tight end in football. I will not be swayed to think otherwise. Do not trade him. Hold him and benefit from it.
This new Eagles offense has struggled at times, but Goedert cannot say that for himself. He is the absolute prime touchdown target for Jalen Hurts and I see no change in this given the drastic success. At times, they have also shied away from the tush push and have done their new shuffle pass behind a quad-block on the outside.
Barner is up here, but 5 targets is not alot. He lacks value as his volume has been quite low. He just has been a weapon when in-close, but again, 5 targets is low through 8 weeks.
Warren and McBride continue to have huge value. McBride has been a priority in the red zone. Unlike last year, he now benefits. Nothing will change.
RED ZONE REPORT - RUNNING BACK TARGETS
The expected names in here include Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and De'Von Achane. I will say that, despite their listings here, I am surprised that Achane and Gibbs are without even more targets given their priority work in the passing game. Nonetheless, they are among the best pieces in fantasy football.
Javonte Williams, Kyren Williams, and Ashton Jeanty are surprising in here. This is a pleasant addition to what you drafted. Jeanty actually does struggle in his running game, but looks up in dynasty leagues. The Williams' have been fantasy football winners.
RED ZONE REPORT - RUSHING ATTEMPTS
The top names are obvious. They require little discussion. You know what you have here. We will discuss the more interesting tidbits.
Javonte Williams and Quinshon Judkins are performing to the point where they could be considered league-winning assets. That could be a drastic opinion, but they have been great value picks that I would not sell off.
Kenneth Walker owners — I am sorry. It seems that he is better, but Klint Kubiak wants Charbonnet in the red zone.
Saquon Barkley needs much more volume to meet his ADP. Barkley has downtracked this year and I hate to be that guy but, I did expect a downtick. That being said, do not sell him off. His value can't go anywhere but up, unless he gets injured...
Skattebo is out for the season. Do not expect Tyrone Tracy to perform to the same level.