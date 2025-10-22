Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Travis Hunter Breaks Out and May Be a Buy-Low Option
Travis Hunter has been quite the discussion this year in fantasy football. He was drafted towards the top of the NFL draft and was hailed a generational talent. Hunter was expected to immediately be one of the best players in the league, but this has not quite happened. This does not mean that he is a bust and, in fact, Hunter broke out in Week 7. My job today is to evaluate and determine the true value of Hunter going forward.
2025 Stats: Travis Hunter
7 Games: 43 Targets, 28 Receptions, 298 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Through seven weeks, Hunter is the WR40 in fantasy football. This is below his ADP of WR32. His current target share is 18% which is second best on the team.
The main issue at hand perhaps might not be solely Hunter, but the passing offense itself. On offense, the Jaguars have been quite bad following early season promise. They stand 29th in Passing Yards per Game and 27th in Rushing Yards per Game. They are 31st in Points per Game and struggling. It is hard to support two wide receivers, let alone one when passing this badly.
Why the Struggles?
There are many factors at play here. I do not believe that Trevor Lawrence is all that great at quarterback. He was touted as a generational item and has not lived up to it. Lawrence is completing 58% of his passes this year and he has a TD:INT ratio of 9:5. His catchable rate of passes is just 67%. This means that 1-in-3 pass attempts are without a chance to even be caught.
Hunter is a dynamic item that must be used in a certain way. His is supremely athletic. The team must get him in more space and down the field. Athleticism shows up in the open field as we see with players like Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Ja'Marr Chase.
Rest of Season Outlook
Liam Coen is meant to be a brilliant offensive mind. Despite struggles of recent, the team is still over .500 . The Jaguars have emphasized that they will get Hunter more involved and that should benefit both Hunter and this team.
In Week 7, Hunter had a target share of 30%. Clearly, they made a point to get him invovled. It did not result in a win, but it did result in 8 Receptions for over 100 Yards and a touchdown.
I cannot speak for this offense itself, but I can say that Hunter should be trending upwards. We need a larger sample size over his next couple games to determine his true value but it appears to be going upwards. They want the rookie to be involved and one game after these comments were made, his work did go up 80%. We can expect Hunter to be a target of closer to 25% going forward.
Stock Watch
Currently, Travis Hunter is the WR40. This makes him a weekly start 'em, sit 'em discussion for the Flex spot or WR3, is applicable. Going forward, we can expect him to near top 30 range, if not even higher. The ceiling on Hunter may be top 20. We should absolutely hold onto him and he is even a good buy-low candidate.