Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Tony Pollard is a Sell-High Running Back

Fantasy football trade season is underway. Most leagues are about 50% deep into their regular season. Many fantasy managers are in the playoff chase, and a team resurgence is needed. Completing a profitable trade might be just what the doctor ordered. Today, I make the case for selling one man at a high price — Tony Pollard.

Tony Pollard's Fantasy Breakout

Pollard's Week 7 provides an opportunity to create a strong trade proposal. He ran for season-highs in attempts (25), yards (129), and touchdowns (3). Much of that came thanks to his depth chart; Tyjae Spears was inactive.

In fact, Pollard set season highs in consecutive games. The Titans ball-carrier ran the ball 19 times for 76 yards in Week 6, which was his best of 2026 at the time.

The Titans might have found something offensively over their last two games. They have scored 50 points over those games against the Browns and Colts. Before that, the Titans had scored only 20 points in one game.

I'm not yet sold on the Titans offense. They have one win and six losses. The team ranks 31st in EPA per Play on offense. ESPN's FPI lists the Titans as the 2nd-worst offense in the NFL, ahead of the Eagles.

Pollard's median fantasy points scored this season in standard-scoring formats is 7.6. That earns him must-sit status in fantasy football on a weekly basis.

The passing game is Pollard's biggest knock. He averages 1.6 receptions per game, and three of those came in Week 7 without Spears.

The Titans cannot be trusted to support a running back. Not only are they a bad football team, but they are projected to often be in game scripts that work against Pollard. Going back to ESPN's FPI, the Titans are rated the 2nd-worst team in the NFL overall.

In that metric, the Titans rate at minus-6.3, as of October 29. In other words, in a neutral environment, the Titans are expected to lose to the average NFL team by 6.3 points. Those teams would exemplify that, such as the Steelers and Packers. The Titans are FPI-rated 12.2 points worse than the 49ers, the best team on paper.

The Titans shall often end up in pass scripts when trailing. That means less running and more passing. Once Spears returns, Pollard's volume will be largely capped at the ground game. He has ranged around a 50% snap rate with Spears active and a median of 14 rushing attempts.

Tony Pollard Trade Rumors

Less than two weeks to the trade deadline, Pollard is hot on the trade block. Conversations suggest multiple teams have interest. But two of the most prominent teams right now are the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. As a Pollard owner, I would not love those landing spots.

The Giants have a ton of competition, more than the Titans offer. The Giants may wish for a veteran running back to push their playoff run forward. Pollard would have to compete with Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary for playing time. Managers can actually be confident that Pollard wins that battle, but he will not run exclusively.

The Titans rank 21st in EPA per Rush, and the Giants rank 18th. The upgrade is basically non-existent. Pollard faces new uncertainty on a new team if this trade ever happens.

The other hot conversation revolves around sending Pollard to the Seahawks. That is the worst scenario possible in my eyes. As good as Seattle is, they have Zach Charbonnet returning and, hopefully, Jadarian Price returning soon. Pollard would come to town on an expiring contract and be reluctant to earn a large slice of Seattle's rushing attack.

Pollard ultimately has a lot of risk that comes with trade conversations. Some teams could offer better upside for Pollard, but that's hypothetical. With uncertainty comes risk. The floor is as low as the ceiling is high.

Sell-High with Tony Pollard as soon as possible.

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