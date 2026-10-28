Fantasy Football Trade Deadline Rumors: Who Gains if Jonathan Taylor, Tony Pollard and More Are Dealt?

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline is less than two weeks away. Names have, of course, hit the rumor mill, and some of them will likely be playing for new teams any day now. In fantasy football, this will, of course, change the landscape. The following ten players are widely rumored to be dealt, and I list their teammates who could benefit if any trade talk comes to fruition.

Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is set to earn over $20 million in each of the next two seasons. As the Colts begin a rebuild, Taylor is very likely to be dealt.

The Colts drafted Seth McGowan out of Kentucky in the 7th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is the only other running back to have played a snap this season. The Colts are by no means a stellar offense, but McGowan is expected to carry a huge load ahead of his backup, DJ Giddens. McGowan may become a low-end RB2 with 15+ rushing attempts per game, but a lack of pass-catching ability.

Tony Pollard

With an expiring contract, the Titans are exploring dealing Pollard away as they rebuild. It sounds more like a "when" rather than an "if" Pollard is dealt.

Tyjae Spears is averaging nearly three targets per game, along with three rushing attempts. He would likely become the Titans' starting running back, but will face volatility as Nicholas Singleton earns some run as a 5th-round pick out of Penn State. Spears would be a high-end RB3, and Singleton would still be unviable in fantasy football for the foreseeable future.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley has a dead-cap hit of $38 million in 2026 and $28 million in 2027. The Eagles would be smart to trade Barkley as they face a competitive reset, and this season seems lost. It just comes down to another team being willing to take on the contract of a 29-year-old player with a ton of mileage.

The Eagles are injured as-is. If Barkley left, Dameon Pierce would be the starter for now. He had 23 rushing attempts during Barkley's Week 5 and 6 absences. The Eagles added Elijah Mitchell as a backup in a last-minute move. We could expect Pierce to keep a heavy workload and remain a low-end RB2 in fantasy football.

Brian Thomas Jr.

It is not working for Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville. He has nine receptions over six games this season, including two recent games with zero catches. He was a top-5 fantasy football wide receiver in 2024, and a change of scenery may be what he needs.

I do not see much of a net gain for any Jaguar if Thomas Jr. were dealt. He lacks involvement as it is. He is running 15-20 routes per game, mostly lined up out wide. Josh Cameron and Travis Hunter could see a small increase, but the wide receiver rankings mostly stay as is.

Josh Downs

Downs formally requested a trade on Wednesday, October 28. He has also cited interest from teams around the league. I would bank on Downs leaving Indianapolis. Where? The candidates are many.

No other Colts wide receiver plays more than 30% of his snaps from the slot. Downs plays there about two-thirds of the time. The Colts are an undesirable offense, but if anyone benefits, it may be Tyler Warren, the only Pro Bowl-level player the Colts may have entering November.

Jauan Jennings

The Vikings signed Jennings to a one-year deal, and it has returned almost nothing. He has 8 targets over five games, and another team can probably use him more than Minnesota clearly does. A trade would be cheap for an expiring contract, making Jennings a prime rental.

Jennings is still playing a very high snap rate, running over 25 routes per game, mostly lined up from the slot. Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson run about one-third of their routes from the slot, while Justin Jefferson rarely, if ever, lines up there. Addison could rise to a high-end WR3, and Hockenson is a low-end TE1.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson has grown frustrated with the Jets' play-calling lately. That says a lot, given that Wilson is historically reluctant to complain to the media. The chances Wilson is dealt are still firmly below 50%, but it could happen if the price is right. The Jets currently have three top-12 NFL draft picks, and Wilson could add to that monopoly that Darren Mougey is building.

Omar Cooper Jr. looks like a future star, but he also runs a different route tree than Wilson. I still see Cooper Jr. rising to high-end WR2 status in fantasy football given that he already averages 5.5 receptions per game over his last two starts. But Adonai Mitchell may see a bigger net gain, as he is the Jets' other starting wide receiver. Mitchell would be a WR3 in fantasy football with WR2 upside in good matchups.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs is on a one-year deal and, late in his NFL career, he may want to compete for a championship. Diggs has not hinted at wanting to be dealt, but it would make sense. A contender can certainly use a veteran like Diggs.

The Commanders work with Diggs as their WR1, with a target share above 20%. Diggs' departure would benefit Antonio Williams, who runs routes from both the slot and outside. Williams, a rookie, has much higher upside than weathered veterans Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown. Williams could realistically become a fantasy WR2.

Rashod Bateman

Teams around the league could use a veteran like Bateman. His involvement has met its ceiling in Baltimore, especially with Ja'Kobi Lane back healthy and averaging about five targets per game. The Ravens drafted two receivers this past draft, and Bateman is certainly not central to their long-term plan.

Zay Flowers is already a WR1 in fantasy football. His usage would go even higher if Bateman were dealt. Lane could then see another one or two targets per game and become a high-end WR3 with WR2 upside. We still need to see him play a bit more football, with fewer than three games to his name as an NFL player.

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