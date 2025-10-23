Fantasy Sports

Why Fantasy Football Managers Should Sell High on D'Andre Swift Before His Value Drops

D’Andre Swift is a top Week 8 sell-high trade candidate as fantasy football managers cash in his peak value.

Matt De Lima

Fantasy football managers should try to maximize their return on Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) via a sell-high trade.
Fantasy football managers should try to maximize their return on Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) via a sell-high trade. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
D’Andre Swift has been on fire lately. The Chicago Bears running back has powered fantasy rosters over the last two weeks, putting up more than 20 points in consecutive games while averaging 7.0 yards per carry and over 150 scrimmage yards per outing. He’s currently RB11 in fantasy points per game (16.3) and sits around RB16 in expected fantasy points (14.4 xFP/g), showing he’s outperformed expectations significantly.

Since the Bears’ Week 5 bye, Swift has become the centerpiece of Ben Johnson’s offense. Chicago’s line has opened lanes for him to hit downhill and run decisively, producing chunk gains and steady goal-line opportunities. His recent surge has come with backfield teammate Kyle Monangai beginning to mix in more snaps (45% in Week 7), but Swift remains the clear lead option.

Still, fantasy football is about managing risk and Swift’s profile screams “sell high” heading into Week 8.

D’Andre Swift’s Value Could Decline Fast in the Second Half

Swift’s recent production has been eye-catching, but the warning signs for regression are clear. He’s thriving right now on big plays and a heavy workload that his track record suggests he may struggle to sustain. Over his career, Swift has been most effective when used as a complementary back in a rotation rather than as a bell cow. Chicago’s recent run-heavy approach has given him plenty of touches, but that kind of volume tends to take a toll on his availability and efficiency over time.

There’s also a quiet shift developing in the Bears’ backfield. Rookie Kyle Monangai’s role has steadily increased since the bye week, and his efficiency metrics, particularly yards after contact, have edged out Swift’s in recent games. The snap and carry split is narrowing, which could eat into Swift’s workload as the season progresses. If that trend continues, the backfield could resemble a true committee by midseason.

Chicago Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai
Chicago Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai (25) has seen an increasing share of the workload, which should concern Swift's fantasy managers. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Chicago’s upcoming schedule adds another layer of concern. After favorable matchups against Baltimore and Cincinnati, the Bears face several opponents that could push them into pass-heavy game scripts. Swift’s fantasy output has been far less reliable when Chicago trails, averaging under nine points in losses. If the team struggles down the stretch, his opportunity count could dip just as his trade value peaks.

Swift has been one of fantasy football’s most productive players in October, but history and usage trends both suggest a slowdown is coming. Moving him now allows managers to capitalize on his current RB1-level perception and flip him for a more stable asset. Whether it’s upgrading to a three-down back like Kyren Williams or pairing him with another piece to land a top-tier player, this is the ideal moment to maximize return.

Selling high isn’t about doubting Swift’s talent and it's been a popular subject across the fantasy community. It’s about recognizing that his current production sits well above what’s likely sustainable over the rest of the season.

