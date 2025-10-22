Fantasy Sports

Travis Hunter And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 8

With Travis Hunter coming off his best performance in Week 7 and lingering questions about his role, now could be the perfect time to sell high and secure a more reliable fantasy asset

Ryan Shea

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) runs out during team introductions before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium.
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) runs out during team introductions before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. / Travis Register-Imagn Images
We’re eight weeks into the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of “Sell High Candidates.” These are the players you should consider moving at peak value to secure more reliable assets before their stock drops. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top sell-high options.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter fantasy football sell-high candidate
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hunter had a breakout game last week, seeing his highest offensive usage of the season. He played 67 offensive snaps and 14 defensive snaps, suggesting his role could be expanding, a promising sign for fantasy managers.

However, it’s hard to know if this represents a true rest-of-season shift to a full-time wide receiver role or if it was just part of a matchup-specific game plan. Hunter delivered 8 catches on 14 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown, totaling 24.1 fantasy points in his first game over 10 all season. Sell him now while the hype is high and move toward a more reliable fantasy asset.

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift fantasy football sell-high candidate
Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts to a first down during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Swift is coming off back-to-back 20+ point performances, but his snap share is starting to slip. In Week 7, he played 37 snaps (54%) while Kyle Monangai logged 31 (45%). The workload split is becoming more concerning, even as Swift’s production remains high. He is currently ranked RB 12 in fantasy football.

It may be wise to sell him now while his value is high, before the Eagles’ backfield turns into a true committee.

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith fantasy football sell-high candidate
Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) enters the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Smith is coming off his best performance of the season, 33.3 fantasy points on 9 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. His value is at a peak. However, that kind of production isn’t sustainable, especially considering he has four games under 10 fantasy points this year.

He’s a classic boom-or-bust player with week-to-week inconsistency. Sell him now while his value is inflated and look for a more reliable, consistent fantasy asset.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fantasy football sell high candidate
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) makes a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nix is coming off a near 40-point performance in Week 7, propelling him to QB6 overall in fantasy. He’s now averaging 19.6 fantasy points per game, but he’s fallen below that mark in four of his seven outings.

That suggests his latest breakout isn’t a true reflection of his week-to-week consistency. Sell him high while his value is inflated and capitalize on the recent spike in production.

Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

