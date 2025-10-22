Travis Hunter And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 8
We’re eight weeks into the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of “Sell High Candidates.” These are the players you should consider moving at peak value to secure more reliable assets before their stock drops. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top sell-high options.
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis Hunter
Hunter had a breakout game last week, seeing his highest offensive usage of the season. He played 67 offensive snaps and 14 defensive snaps, suggesting his role could be expanding, a promising sign for fantasy managers.
However, it’s hard to know if this represents a true rest-of-season shift to a full-time wide receiver role or if it was just part of a matchup-specific game plan. Hunter delivered 8 catches on 14 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown, totaling 24.1 fantasy points in his first game over 10 all season. Sell him now while the hype is high and move toward a more reliable fantasy asset.
Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift
Swift is coming off back-to-back 20+ point performances, but his snap share is starting to slip. In Week 7, he played 37 snaps (54%) while Kyle Monangai logged 31 (45%). The workload split is becoming more concerning, even as Swift’s production remains high. He is currently ranked RB 12 in fantasy football.
It may be wise to sell him now while his value is high, before the Eagles’ backfield turns into a true committee.
Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith
Smith is coming off his best performance of the season, 33.3 fantasy points on 9 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. His value is at a peak. However, that kind of production isn’t sustainable, especially considering he has four games under 10 fantasy points this year.
He’s a classic boom-or-bust player with week-to-week inconsistency. Sell him now while his value is inflated and look for a more reliable, consistent fantasy asset.
Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix
Nix is coming off a near 40-point performance in Week 7, propelling him to QB6 overall in fantasy. He’s now averaging 19.6 fantasy points per game, but he’s fallen below that mark in four of his seven outings.
That suggests his latest breakout isn’t a true reflection of his week-to-week consistency. Sell him high while his value is inflated and capitalize on the recent spike in production.