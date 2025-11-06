Why Nico Collins Is a Sell-High Trade Candidate For Fantasy Football Managers Ahead of Week 10
The Houston Texans have not lived up to expectations this season, and neither has their top wide receiver. Nico Collins entered 2025 with WR1 aspirations after his breakout campaign last year, but nine weeks into the season, his production has lagged behind his draft capital. Through seven games played, Collins has totaled 33 receptions for 414 yards and three touchdowns on 57 targets, averaging 13.0 fantasy points per game — good for just WR28 in weekly scoring. Our very own Shawn Childs has Collins ranked as his WR10 this week, but that's very optimistic.
Collins did flash his ceiling recently, tying a season-high with 11 targets in Week 9 and turning them into seven catches for 75 yards. It marked back-to-back weeks with double-digit targets, but consistency has been missing. Injuries and quarterback instability have limited his upside, and now the Texans’ offense faces another potential setback heading into the second half of the fantasy season.
The Second-Half Risk for Nico Collins
Fantasy managers should see this as a prime window to sell high. Collins remains a recognizable name with strong target totals, but his environment is trending downward. Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud left Sunday’s loss with concussion symptoms, and while the Texans remain optimistic about his recovery, any time missed hands the offense back to Davis Mills. With Mills under center, Houston failed to reach the end zone, and Collins’ 11 targets produced only 75 yards — volume without touchdowns rarely carries elite fantasy value.
Even if Stroud returns soon, Collins’ individual risk profile is concerning. He missed Week 8 while in concussion protocol himself, and his style of play leaves him exposed to contact-heavy situations. Any recurrence could derail his fantasy reliability during the playoff stretch. Meanwhile, his efficiency metrics are slipping: after averaging 15.6 yards per catch last season, he’s at 12.5 this year, and his touchdown rate has dropped by nearly 40 percent.
Saddest of all, fantasy managers are clamoring for Mills to rekindle his past success with Collins. That should be a red flag to all parties involved, but instead, it's viewed as a favorable development.
The Texans’ 3-5 record adds another layer of risk. Should the offense stall further, game scripts could shift toward checkdowns and shorter passing looks, benefitting Dalton Schultz or slot options rather than Collins’ vertical routes. For a player drafted as a top-10 receiver, those factors spell danger.
Fantasy football is about timing, and this is the time to cash out. Collins’ name value and recent usage create the illusion of a rebound, but the surrounding context suggests volatility. Collins still has talent, but his situation is too shaky to trust heading into November.