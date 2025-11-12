Rome Odunze And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 11
We’re eleven weeks into the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of “Sell High Candidates” players to move at peak value to secure more reliable assets before their stock drops. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. This week’s list is headlined by Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, so let’s dive into the top sell-high options ahead of Week 11.
Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze bounced back in Week 10 with a strong 20.6 fantasy points, hauling in 6 catches on 10 targets. This came right after a disappointing 0-point performance in Week 9, where he failed to catch any of his 3 targets.
Odunze’s production has been boom-or-bust in recent weeks. He’s scored 5.2 points or fewer in three of his last five games, but also has 18.4 and 20.6-point outings in that same span. After a hot start to the season, posting at least 15.2 fantasy points in each of his first four games, Odunze’s consistency has taken a hit due to the Bears’ erratic offensive play.
The volatility extends across Chicago’s offense. Teammate DJ Moore put up 0 points in Week 10 after scoring 22.9 the week prior. With the Bears’ offensive inconsistency making their receivers difficult to trust every week, Odunze’s current value may be inflated after his bounce-back game. Sell Rome Odunze now while his trade value is high.
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams currently ranks as the WR34 in fantasy, averaging 10.9 points per game. He’s coming off his best performance of the season, posting 23.9 fantasy points, and has been on a solid run scoring at least 16.6 points in three of his last four games.
However, Williams remains a volatile fantasy option. In the one game during that stretch where he didn’t produce, he scored 0 points on 2 targets, failing to catch either pass. Overall, he’s scored 6.6 points or fewer in five of his nine games this season, making his week-to-week reliability a concern.
With his recent hot streak boosting his trade value, this could be the perfect time to sell high and capitalize on his current momentum in exchange for a more stable fantasy asset.
New England Patriots RB Treveyon Henderson
Treveyon Henderson is coming off the best fantasy performance of his career, scoring 28.0 points on 14 carries for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, while adding 1 catch on 1 target for 3 yards through the air. He delivered this breakout game in the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson, making the most of his 51 total snaps (84% of the team’s offensive plays).
However, once Stevenson returns, Henderson’s production is likely to drop back down to earth. Stevenson had been operating as the clear lead back before his injury, and Henderson struggled to produce alongside him, averaging just 6.6 fantasy points per game over the eight weeks they played together.
With his value inflated by this big performance, this is the perfect time to sell high before his workload and production take a hit.
San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle
George Kittle posted his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 10, scoring 23.4 fantasy points on 9 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Despite having played in only five games this season, Kittle ranks as the TE29 overall, though his 11.4 points per gameranks12th among tight ends.
At 32 years old, it’s unrealistic to expect Kittle to consistently deliver 20+ point performances, especially given his injury history and the 49ers’ tendency to spread the ball around. His name value and recent breakout game provide a perfect opportunity to sell high and target a more reliable, durable fantasy asset.