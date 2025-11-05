Jake Ferguson And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 10
We’re entering Week 10 of the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of buy-low candidates. Buying low means targeting players at their lowest value before they break out and start producing at a high level. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top buy-low options.
Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson currently sits as the TE2 overall in fantasy football, averaging 14.3 points per game. While that may not sound like the profile of a buy-low candidate, recent struggles have opened a potential window for savvy managers.
Over the past two weeks, Ferguson has posted some of his lowest outputs of the season. In Week 8 against Denver, he failed to record a catch on his lone target, finishing with 0 fantasy points. In Week 9, he managed 5 receptions on 7 targets for 50 yards but lost a fumble, totaling just 8 fantasy points.
Despite this dip, there’s plenty of reason for optimism. Ferguson remains heavily involved in the Cowboys’ offense — ranking second among all tight ends in total targets (66) and averaging 7.3 per game. With that consistent volume and his red-zone role, Ferguson is a strong candidate to bounce back in the second half of the season.
Houston Texans WR Nico Collins
Nico Collins currently ranks as the WR35 in fantasy football, averaging 13.0 points per game. It hasn’t been the season many fantasy managers anticipated, as Collins was drafted in the first or second round of most leagues with top-10 WR expectations.
However, there’s reason for optimism. Collins’ recent usage suggests a strong finish could be on the way. In Week 7 against Seattle, he saw 10 targets, catching 4 passes for 27 yards. After missing Week 8 due to injury, he returned in Week 9 and posted 7 receptions on 11 targets for 75 yards.
The volume is clearly there, and as Collins continues to get healthier, his production should follow. Expect him to regain form and finish the season strong as a key piece of the Texans’ passing attack.
Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.
Etienne Jr. is currently ranked as the RB17, averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game. He’s coming off a strong Week 9 performance, posting 16.5 fantasy points on 22 carries for 84 yards, along with 5 receptions on 5 targets for 31 yards.
His recent value dip stems from a rough three-game stretch earlier in the season, where he failed to reach double-digit points, scoring 8.8 in Week 5, 9.5 in Week 6, and 6.5 in Week 7.
However, there’s good reason to believe Etienne Jr. is trending upward. He’s logged over 40 snaps in each of the past three weeks and remains the unquestioned RB1 in Jacksonville’s offense. With volume and opportunity on his side, Etienne Jr. looks poised for a strong finish to the season.
Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan currently ranks as the WR20 in fantasy football, averaging 12.1 points per game. He’s coming off one of his lower outings of the season, posting 8.6 fantasy points on 4 catches (6 targets) for 46 yards.
He also struggled in Week 7 against the Jets, managing just 6.3 points on 3 receptions (5 targets) for 33 yards. However, he bounced back in Week 8 with a solid 16.9-point performance, catching 7 of 10 targets for 99 yards.
Despite consistent involvement, McMillan has yet to surpass the 20-point mark this season—his highest total came in Week 6 with 17.9 points. This is largely due to limited touchdown production, as he’s only found the end zone twice all year.
Still, the underlying metrics are promising: McMillan ranks 12th in targets (69) and 15th in receiving yards (558). The opportunity is there, and the breakout feels imminent. Buy him now while you can.