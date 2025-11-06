Fantasy Sports

Kyle Monangai And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 10

With Kyle Monangai coming off a solid Week 9 performance, questions remain about whether his success is sustainable. Now could be the perfect time to sell high and secure a more reliable fantasy asset—along with three other sell-high candidates heading into Week 10.

Ryan Shea

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cedric Johnson (52) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cedric Johnson (52) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
We’re ten weeks into the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of “Sell High Candidates.” These are the players you should consider moving at peak value to secure more reliable assets before their stock drops. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top sell-high options.

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football sell-high candidate
Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Soldier Field. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Kyle Monangai is coming off his best performance of the season, scoring 22.8 fantasy points on 26 carries for 176 yards, while adding 3 receptions on 5 targets for 22 yards. With D’Andre Swift sidelined, Monangai stepped into a featured role, logging 59 snaps (74%) — both season highs.

In the three weeks prior, his snap counts were much lower: 29 (46%), 31 (45%), and 22 (34%). The spike in opportunity clearly fueled his breakout game.

However, once Swift returns, Monangai’s workload and production are likely to regress. His recent surge appears tied to temporary volume rather than a true role change.

Sell Monangai now while his value is at its peak — his current level of production isn’t sustainable once Swift is back in the lineup.

Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey fantasy football sell-high candidate
Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. M / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Harvey’s fantasy stock has been rising over the past two weeks thanks to a pair of strong performances. In Week 8, he exploded for 24.1 fantasy points, rushing 7 times for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns, while adding 1 catch for 5 yards and another score through the air. In Week 9, he followed that up with 16.6 points, despite only 2 carries for 5 yards, buoyed by 5 catches on 5 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.

On the surface, those numbers look great — but a deeper look suggests his production isn’t sustainable. Harvey has been heavily touchdown-dependent and overly reliant on receiving work to generate fantasy value. Compounding that concern, he’s still being out-snapped by starter J.K. Dobbins over the last two weeks (Dobbins: 62 snaps | Harvey: 37 snaps).

Harvey’s recent success appears more like a short-term hot streak than a long-term breakout. Sell him now while his value is inflated and before regression hits.

Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs fantasy football sell-high candidate
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) rushes the ball Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Downs currently ranks WR40, averaging 10.3 fantasy points per game. He’s been on a hot streak over the last four weeks, posting 11.4 points or more in each game, above his season-long average. His highest output came in Week 6, when he scored 16.2 fantasy points.

Much of Downs’ recent production has come from touchdowns, as he has scored in his last 3 games. (Weeks 6, 8, and 9; he missed Week 7 due to injury). However, his underlying volume is limited — Downs has only 313 receiving yards in 8 games, averaging under 40 yards per game. He’s also being outperformed by his Colts teammates, ranking third among the team’s wide receivers in receiving yards, behind Alec Pierce (501) and Michael Pittman (561).

Downs’ touchdown-reliant production isn’t sustainable. Sell now while his recent streak inflates his fantasy value.

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs 

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs fantasy football sell-high candidate
Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) warms up before the game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs currently ranks as the WR22 in fantasy football, averaging 12.0 points per game. He’s been fairly consistent this season, scoring at least 10 fantasy points in 6 of 9 games.

However, Diggs has only one true breakout performance — a 24.6-point outing against the Bills, where he caught 10 of 12 targets for 146 yards in a revenge-style game. Outside of that, his next-best showing came in Week 4, when he posted 16.1 points.

Recently, Diggs has become heavily touchdown-dependent. In Week 8, he managed 10.4 points on just 3 catches (5 targets) for 14 yards and a touchdown. In Week 9, he again found the end zone, but still only totaled 3 catches (4 targets) for 38 yards. Without those touchdowns, both performances would have been abysmal.

Diggs’ production has been trending downward, and his fantasy relevance is being propped up by name value and short-term touchdown luck. Sell high now before his decline becomes undeniable.

