Joe Burrow And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 11
We’re entering Week 11 of the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of buy-low candidates. Leading this week’s list is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is close to returning from his Week 2 turf toe injury.
Buying low means targeting players when their value is at its lowest before they break out and start producing at a high level. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top buy-low options.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow has been sidelined since Week 2 with turf toe, but he was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday. Burrow is reportedly hopeful to play in the Bengals’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Ravens on November 27th.
When healthy, Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in football, leading one of the league’s most explosive offenses alongside star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In his absence, veteran backup Joe Flacco has averaged 24.9 fantasy points per game, showing the potential of this offense even without Burrow under center.
Given Burrow’s elite talent and supporting cast, he could easily match or exceed those numbers upon his return.
Buy low now, Burrow has the upside to be a top fantasy QB down the stretch once he’s fully healthy.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Warren is currently the RB20 in fantasy, averaging 13.7 points per game. In Week 10, he scored 11.1 points, rushing 14 times for 70 yards and adding2 catches on 2 targets for 21 yards.
Warren has been splitting time fairly evenly with fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell, logging 270 snaps to Gainwell’s 227. However, Gainwell has struggled to produce this season; he’s topped 10 fantasy points just once, back in Week 4 when he exploded for 31.4 points while Warren was out with an injury.
Given Gainwell’s lack of consistency, his snap count could start to decline, opening the door for Warren to take on a larger role. With his efficiency and opportunity trending upward, Warren could emerge as a fantasy workhorse down the stretch. Buy low on Jaylen Warren now before his breakout.
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara is currently the RB24 in fantasy, averaging 9.7 points per game. In his most recent outing, he put up 14.5 fantasy points, rushing 22 times for 83 yards and adding3 receptions on 3 targets for 32 yards.
This game marked Saints quarterback Tyler Shough’s second career start, and it also represented Kamara’s highest workload of the season. If this trend of increased volume continues, Kamara could re-establish himself as a reliable fantasy option down the stretch. Buy low on Kamara before his role solidifies.
Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen currently sits as the WR15 on the season, but he’s coming off a stretch of underwhelming performances. Over his last three games, he’s posted 3.9 points in Week 10, 6.1 in Week 9, and 8.4 in Week 8.
Allen has been somewhat boom-or-bust this year, capable of explosive outings like his 28.9-point performance in Week 7, but also prone to quieter weeks like his recent stretch. Still, the underlying metrics are promising: Allen is tied for 7th in the league with 80 targets, sharing that mark with teammate Ladd McConkey.
That elite volume suggests that Allen’s production should rebound soon, making him a strong buy-low candidate heading into the fantasy playoff push. Buy Keenan Allen now before the touchdowns start coming again.