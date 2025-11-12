Fantasy Sports

Joe Burrow And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 11

With Joe Burrow close to returning from his Week 2 turf toe injury, fantasy managers have a prime opportunity to buy low heading into Week 11.

Ryan Shea

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the field shaking hands after the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the field shaking hands after the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

We’re entering Week 11 of the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of buy-low candidates. Leading this week’s list is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is close to returning from his Week 2 turf toe injury.

Buying low means targeting players when their value is at its lowest before they break out and start producing at a high level. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top buy-low options.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fantasy football buy-low target
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow has been sidelined since Week 2 with turf toe, but he was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday. Burrow is reportedly hopeful to play in the Bengals’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Ravens on November 27th.

When healthy, Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in football, leading one of the league’s most explosive offenses alongside star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In his absence, veteran backup Joe Flacco has averaged 24.9 fantasy points per game, showing the potential of this offense even without Burrow under center.

Given Burrow’s elite talent and supporting cast, he could easily match or exceed those numbers upon his return.

Buy low now, Burrow has the upside to be a top fantasy QB down the stretch once he’s fully healthy.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren fantasy football buy-low candidate
Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jaylen Warren is currently the RB20 in fantasy, averaging 13.7 points per game. In Week 10, he scored 11.1 points, rushing 14 times for 70 yards and adding2 catches on 2 targets for 21 yards.

Warren has been splitting time fairly evenly with fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell, logging 270 snaps to Gainwell’s 227. However, Gainwell has struggled to produce this season; he’s topped 10 fantasy points just once, back in Week 4 when he exploded for 31.4 points while Warren was out with an injury.

Given Gainwell’s lack of consistency, his snap count could start to decline, opening the door for Warren to take on a larger role. With his efficiency and opportunity trending upward, Warren could emerge as a fantasy workhorse down the stretch. Buy low on Jaylen Warren now before his breakout.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara buy-low target
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Alvin Kamara is currently the RB24 in fantasy, averaging 9.7 points per game. In his most recent outing, he put up 14.5 fantasy points, rushing 22 times for 83 yards and adding3 receptions on 3 targets for 32 yards.

This game marked Saints quarterback Tyler Shough’s second career start, and it also represented Kamara’s highest workload of the season. If this trend of increased volume continues, Kamara could re-establish himself as a reliable fantasy option down the stretch. Buy low on Kamara before his role solidifies.

Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen fantasy football buy-low candidate
Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Keenan Allen currently sits as the WR15 on the season, but he’s coming off a stretch of underwhelming performances. Over his last three games, he’s posted 3.9 points in Week 10, 6.1 in Week 9, and 8.4 in Week 8.

Allen has been somewhat boom-or-bust this year, capable of explosive outings like his 28.9-point performance in Week 7, but also prone to quieter weeks like his recent stretch. Still, the underlying metrics are promising: Allen is tied for 7th in the league with 80 targets, sharing that mark with teammate Ladd McConkey.

That elite volume suggests that Allen’s production should rebound soon, making him a strong buy-low candidate heading into the fantasy playoff push. Buy Keenan Allen now before the touchdowns start coming again.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

Home/Trade Analysis