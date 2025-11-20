TreVeyon Henderson And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 12
We’re twelve weeks into the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of “Sell High Candidates” players to move at peak value to secure more reliable assets before their stock drops. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. This week’s list is headlined by Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, so let’s dive into the top sell-high options ahead of Week 12.
New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson has posted his best performances of the season over the last two weeks. In Week 10, he scored 28.0 fantasy points on 14 carries for 147 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, adding 1 catch for 3 yards. He followed that up in Week 11 with 32.3 fantasy points, rushing 19 times for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns, while catching 5 passes for 31 yards and a receiving touchdown.
These performances came with Henderson seeing his highest snap counts of the season: 51 snaps (84%) in Week 10 and 59 snaps (89%) in Week 11.
The problem is that the usual Patriots starter, Rhamondre Stevenson, is set to return after a three-week absence. It’s expected the backfield will return to a near 50/50 split; Henderson has seen 326 snaps this season compared to Stevenson’s 316.
With Stevenson returning, Henderson’s workload and fantasy value are likely to drop. Sell him now before his stock falls further.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Kimani Vidal
Kimani Vidal has spent the last six weeks as the Chargers’ starting running back after taking over in Week 6 due to injuries to Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. During this stretch, his fantasy production has been a roller coaster. He’s averaged 12.3 fantasy points per game, but his week-to-week performance has swung dramatically:
• Week 6: 22.8
• Week 7: 7.5
• Week 8: 19.7
• Week 9: 3.0
• Week 10: 17.8
• Week 11: 3.2
With three boom weeks and three busts, Vidal has been highly inconsistent and difficult to trust in starting lineups.
The situation becomes even more precarious with Omarion Hampton expected to return as early as Week 13 following the Chargers’ Week 12 bye. Hampton is projected to reclaim his role as the team’s lead back, which will significantly reduce Vidal’s touches, scoring opportunities, and overall fantasy value.
New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs is currently WR14 overall this season, averaging 13 fantasy points per game. He’s had a strong stretch recently, posting five straight weeks of double-digit points from Week 7 to Week 11:
• Week 7 vs Titans: 13.9 points (7 catches, 69 yards)
• Week 8 vs Browns: 10.4 points (3 catches, 14 yards, 1 TD)
• Week 9 vs Falcons: 12.8 points (3 catches, 38 yards, 1 TD)
• Week 10 vs Buccaneers: 15.6 points (5 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD)
• Week 11 vs Jets: 19.5 points (9 catches, 105 yards)
However, much of Diggs’ production during this stretch has come from unsustainable touchdown scoring and favorable matchups, which likely won’t continue moving forward. Sell Diggs now before regression hits.
Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel has posted back-to-back solid weeks, scoring 12.9 fantasy points in Week 10 on 4 catches for 29 yards and a touchdown, followed by 20.7 points in Week 11 on 7 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, plus 1 carry for 3 yards.
Samuel has been a consistent contributor all season, currently ranking WR16 in fantasy and averaging 14.1 points per game. However, his upside is now limited. With Jayden Daniels’ status uncertain following his gruesome Week 9 elbow injury, Marcus Mariota is the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Mariota’s presence reduces Samuel’s ceiling, making his production less reliable. Sell Deebo Samuel now before his value drops further.