George Kittle And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 8
We’re entering Week 8 of the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of buy-low candidates. Buying low means targeting players at their lowest value before they break out and start producing at a high level.
If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top buy-low options.
San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle
Kittle returned from injury in Week 7 and laid an egg. He’s only played in two games this season. In Week 1, he caught all four of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown, scoring 12.5 fantasy points, before missing the next five games with a hamstring injury.
In his return, he was held without a catch on two targets. When healthy, Kittle has the potential to be a top-five tight end — he’s done it before, even at 32 years old. Last season, he finished as the TE3 in PPR formats, averaging 15.8 fantasy points per game despite missing two games.
Now is the perfect time to buy low on him while his value is at its lowest.
Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze
Odunze is coming off back-to-back down performances, scoring 5.2 fantasy points in Week 6 and 5.1 in Week 7, after putting up no fewer than 15 points in each of the first four weeks. He’s dominated the Bears’ snap share, playing 363 of 395 possible snaps, and has clearly established himself as their WR1.
He’s in the midst of a breakout season with 24 catches on 46 targets for 359 yards and 5 touchdowns. Don’t let two quiet games cloud your judgment — Odunze’s role and talent are undeniable.
Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London
London is coming off his second-lowest performance of the season in Week 7, scoring 8.2 fantasy points. Despite that, he’s tied for 6th in the NFL in wide receiver targets (63) — and that’s with his bye week already behind him. He also ranks 3rd in targets per game among wideouts, averaging 10.5 per contest.
On the season, he’s caught 38 of 63 targets for 469 yards and 2 touchdowns. With that level of volume and opportunity, London has the potential to be a top-five wide receiver — and a league winner — at a relatively low price tag.
Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley
Barkley continues to dominate the Eagles’ backfield, playing 340 snaps this season — with the next closest running back, A.J. Dillon, seeing just 48. He has zero competition for touches and remains the clear workhorse.
While he’s had three games under 10 fantasy points — including two straight in Weeks 6 and 7 — he’s scored at least 17 points in each of his other four games. The workload and talent are still there; the production will follow. Buy him now while his value is at its lowest.