Freddy Peralta 2026 Fantasy Baseball Value After Brewers-Mets Blockbuster Trade
The New York Mets signaled a clear shift from patience to pressure with their latest blockbuster, prying Freddy Peralta and Tobias Meyers away from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal centered around Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. It’s a win-now swing for a club intent on stabilizing its rotation behind elite talent while still preserving long-term flexibility. Peralta, in particular, gives the Mets a proven strikeout arm entering his prime—one whose fantasy profile now changes under the bright lights of Queens.
After signing Bo Bichette and trading for Luis Robert Jr., Davis Stearns has pushed all his chips onto the table.
SP Freddy Peralta, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 64)
Peralta upped his streak with 200 strikeouts to three seasons. He led the National League in wins (17) last season while setting a new low in ERA (2.70). His success was driven by batters hitting .193 against him. Over the past three years, Peralta has given up 63 home runs (1.3 per nine), with some work still needed in his walk rate (3.4).
He was at best at home (9-1 with 1.77 ERA, 1.004 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts over 91.2 innings). The Brewers allowed him to pitch into the seventh inning in only two starts, while failing to reach the six-inning mark in 18 other games. Peralta allowed two runs or fewer in 22 starts when pitching at least five innings. From August 12th to September 4th, he tossed 28.0 shutout innings with nine hits, 12 walks, and 35 strikeouts.
His average fastball (94.7 mph) has been at the top of his range over the past three seasons. Batters struggled to hit all four of his pitches – four-seamer (.209 BAA, 20 home runs, and 99 strikeouts), slider (.185 BAA, slider (.143 BAA), and curveball (.186 BAA). Peralta’s changeup had the most usage (21.2%) of his career, at the expense of his slider. His flyball rate (45.7%) was a four-year high.
Freddy Peralta 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Peralta will be a free agent in 2027. His lack of depth in games should limit his ceiling for wins, making last year's success in this area an outlier. He must throw more strikes to push his average to six innings per start. His pitches grade well, and his velocity is rising slightly. He ranks sixth in FPGscore (6.69) for pitchers in 2025 (40th in 2024 – 0.85). Viable SP2, but Peralta can’t reach ace status without more innings pitched and repeated success in ERA, WHIP, and Ks. His first step is to reduce the amount of balls that land in the seats.
For the Mets, this trade is about narrowing the margin between contender and pretender. Peralta brings swing-and-miss dominance to a rotation that has too often relied on projection rather than performance, while Tobias Meyers adds needed depth with upside. The cost—Sproat and Williams—hurts, but this is the price of certainty.
From a fantasy perspective, Peralta remains a high-end SP2 with room to outperform his draft slot if New York pushes him deeper into games. The talent is undeniable and the role is secure. Now it’s about translating elite stuff into sustained impact in a new uniform.
