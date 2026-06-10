Giants Pitcher Robbie Ray's Fantasy Value Skyrockets In Mock Trade To Blue Jays

Amid a turbulent start to the San Francisco Giants’ 2026 season, star pitcher Robbie Ray continues to be the center of trade chatter surrounding the bullpen. As the trade deadline approaches, the team is increasingly expected to trade Ray, capitalizing on his value to acquire long-term assets.

Plenty of playoff contenders could enter the mix to trade for the former Cy Young winner, as he offers another valuable arm and veteran presence in the bullpen. So far, he’s been linked to the likes of the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers, but the Toronto Blue Jays likely present Ray with the most ideal fit.

Last year’s AL champs have endured a plethora of injuries in the bullpen throughout the start of the season, forcing the club to consider adding outside help in the trade market. Ray could help stabilize a star-studded pitching staff that’s been ravaged by nagging issues as the team looks to build momentum closer to the postseason.

Let’s look at a mock trade to ship Ray to Toronto:

Robbie Ray Mock Trade From Giants To Blue Jays & Its Fantasy Baseball Impact

May 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

San Francisco Giants receive Louis Varland, Gage Santifer (Blue Jays No. 6 Prospect), Juan Sanchez (Blue Jays No. 7 Prospect)

Toronto Blue Jays receive Robbie Ray

In the proposed deal, Ray is headed back to Toronto for a solid return. The Giants will get back an instant contributor in the bullpen with the addition of Louis Varland, one of the Blue Jays’ biggest breakout stars, along with two high-end prospects.

Gage Santifer is coming off a breakout campaign in his own regard in the minor leagues last season, posting a 2.86 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 110 innings. Sanchez is a power-over-contact infielder with defensive versatility who could come as a massive win for the Giants on the offensive end.

Moving ahead to fantasy baseball impact, Ray’s trade to Toronto could drastically benefit his outlook over the remainder of the season. The former All-Star has struggled with a lackluster defense behind him, posting a 4.12 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 67.2 innings. In a far superior lineup from top to bottom, Ray projects to bounce back rather quickly and could emerge as a sought-after sell-high candidate. But if you need the depth, holding on to Ray could prove beneficial as he looks to rebound after a slow start to the year.

Why The Giants Make The Trade

Jun 6, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Louis Varland (77) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

There’s little for the Giants to gain by holding onto Ray. He’s the third-highest paid player on San Francisco’s payroll despite inconsistent production to start his third season in the Bay. The club could capitalize on his value while it remains elevated and bring in a quality return to begin building for the future. Santifer and Sanchez are two quality prospects for the team to set its sights on, while Varland could offer some much-needed depth in the bullpen.

Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade

Oct 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) pulls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) from the game during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays are looking to return to World Series action in October, but could struggle to get there with their current bullpen situation. Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease and Jose Berrios are each dealing with nagging injuries, absences that have already proved to hamper Toronto’s success this season. Bringing in Ray, who played the best baseball of his career with the Blue Jays, could help the bullpen find stability and ignite the team for a potential run.

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