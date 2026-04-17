Wild Trade Idea Sees Top Cubs Prospect Dealt for Giants Ace Robbie Ray

The Chicago Cubs have been absolutely ravaged by injuries to the pitching staff so far this season, losing multiple starters and guys in the bullpen as they try to weather the storm.

With guys like Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd, Porter Hodge and Phil Maton on the shelf, Chicago has been linked to top free agent Lucas Giolito, who they may be circling as the top reinforcement option.

However, if the Cubs wanted to go with someone on the trade market who could likely help a little bit more and were willing to part with prospect capital to make it happen, there would certainly be opportunities to do that.

In a recent article, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named San Francisco Giants left-hander Robbie Ray as someone Chicago could acquire when the trade deadline rolls around if they are still looking to add pitching in exchange for highly-rated prospect Jonathan Long.

Cubs Trade Proposal Lands Robbie Ray for Jonathan Long

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

"It's not hard to envision a veteran starting pitcher being atop their wish list at the deadline, and left-hander Robbie Ray could be the ideal target if the Giants can't turn things around," Reuter wrote. "If the Cubs absorb what's left of his $25 million salary, it would lessen the prospect cost to acquire the former Cy Young winner....In exchange, the Giants receive a bat-first prospect in Jonathon Long who has an .877 OPS with 21 home runs and 104 RBI in 132 games at Triple-A since the start of last year."

Ray is going to be a free agent after this season, making him a two or three-month rental if Chicago were to acquire him at the deadline. Because of this, someone like Long does feel like a little bit of a steep price.

However, with Michael Busch locked in at first, perhaps Jed Hoyer could use Long's position block as an advantage and be willing to deal him away.

Ray Would Instantly Provide Stability to Cubs Staff

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Ray has been simply solid throughout his career, pitching to a 3.65 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 2.8 bWAR last season across 32 starts. He is off to an impressive beginning to 2026 as well, with a 2.42 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across his first four starts.

The idea of adding another left-hander would also be intriguing to a righty-heavy staff, so Ray would be the perfect addition to elevate the ceiling of this staff. If Hoyer decides Long is a fair price to pay for a rental, keep an eye on Ray as someone Chicago could very much try to target.