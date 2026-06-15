Hunter Goodman's Hot Streaks Creates Fantasy Baseball Buzz in Mock Trade

Catcher Hunter Goodman’s career performance in the Colorado Rockies' 23-8 win over the Athletics stole the show in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

The 5-6 outing with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs showcased the right-handed catcher’s power and continued success following a breakout season with 31 home runs last year.

With the Rockies continuing to falter at a 27-45 record and well out of a playoff position, teams making a playoff push looking for a righty with power will inquire for Goodman.

One potential suitor for Goodman is the Cleveland Guardians, who are currently tied for the AL Central lead. The Guardians need more right-handed offensive firepower from their catchers and designated hitters after some offseason acquisitions haven’t lived up to the hype.

Mock Trade and Fantasy Impact

Guardians receive: C/DH Hunter Goodman

Rockies receive: C Austin Hedges, C Cooper Ingle (#3 Guardians prospect, #70 overall), RHP Khal Stephen (#4 Guardians prospect), RHP Daniel Espino (#15 Guardians prospect)

The Guardians lack right-handed offensive production from their catchers and designated hitters.

Rhys Hoskins, who was acquired this past offseason, was slotted to provide the spark as the right-handed powerhouse for the Guardians, but has only batted .185 with 6 homers and 24 RBIs.

Other Guardians’ right-handed catchers and designated hitters: Daniel Fry and Hedges have put up 3 home runs and 8 RBIs and 1 home run and 9 RBIs, respectively.

The combined 10 home runs and 41 RBIs from Hoskins, Fry and Hedges is overshadowed by Goodman’s 20 homers and 37 RBIs, who will produce in a stronger Guardians batting order.

Hunter Goodman mashes his 2nd home run of the game and No. 20 of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/FayFNG6GSB — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2026

Goodman would remain in his usual fourth spot in the batting order for the Guardians behind the likes of Jose Ramirez and Chase DeLauter. This would present more RBI opportunities for Goodman than he currently sees in Colorado.

Currently, Goodman leads all catchers with 20 home runs and 5 stolen bases, but ranks seventh with 37 RBIs. Having Ramirez and DeLauter ahead of Goodman presents the perfect scenario for the catcher to cement himself as a top-3 Fantasy catcher in season-long formats.

The Rockies won’t receive a Yordan Alvarez esque haul for Goodman, but will rebuild their starting rotation with youth. Three of the Rockies’ starters: Kyle Freeland, Tomoyuki Sugano and Michael Lorenzen are in their mid-thirties, and acquiring Stephen and Espino will bring youth to a rotation that desperately needs it.

The Coors Effect?

As is always the case with a hot hitter putting up stats in the Rocky Mountains, the Coors Field bias is called into question.

Typically, once a hitter is shipped out of the highest altitude stadium in the MLB, their batting production will dip, but Goodman presents an interesting scenario in a potential trade to Progressive Field.

Goodman currently ranks tied for fourth in MLB with 20 home runs. 13 of those were on the road, which doesn’t put Goodman into the typical Rockies-hitter stereotype.

While the reverse splits are promising for a prospective move for Goodman, there is a little concern as 14 of his 20 home runs would have been homers in Progressive Field.

Goodman fantasy owners shouldn’t worry too much about the expected home run decrease if Goodman leaves Colorado as his barrel percentage and bat speed will still produce offensive and fantasy efficiency.

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