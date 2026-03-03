Jahmyr Gibbs Should be the Number 1 Pick in Fantasy Football With David Montgomery Traded to Texans
We have already had a big trade this week with the Detroit Lions sending running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. In return, the Lions received offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round and seventh-round pick. The writing had been on the wall for a while for Montgomery in Detroit. Both Montgomery and the organization made it clear that they wanted the running back to be able to go somewhere where he'd be utilized to his maximum potential.
This move will have a massive impact on fantasy owners. Not only is this a tough blow to owners of Woody Marks, but it also propels Jahmyr Gibbs back into the conversation to be the first-overall pick in fantasy drafts for the 2026 season. That's without even mentioning the impact it has directly on the player being traded.
Full Trade: Houston Texans - Detroit Lions
Houston Texans Receive
David Montgomery
Detroit Lions Receive
OL - Juice Scruggs
Fourth Round Pick
Seventh Round Pick
RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans
This is a great move for Montgomery. Gibbs had become undeniable in Detroit, and they couldn't keep him off the field anymore. That had led to the Montgomery's usage and snaps being limited. In 2025, he saw just 158 carries, which was the fewest in his career, despite it being the first time he played 17 games in a season. In 2024, he carried the ball 185 times in just 14 games. His 24 receptions this past season were also the second fewest of his career. With this move to Houston, we expect to see his usage rate spike significantly, and we could even see him hit career highs in touches.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Gibbs was already on a short list of truly elite fantasy assets, but this trade shoots his value to the moon. With Montgomery out of town, Gibbs is going to be in the conversation to be the first-overall pick in fantasy drafts this season. The only concern we've ever had with him is the lack of volume and snaps. While we already saw his touches make a jump this season, especially his percentage of the running back touches. Nevertheless, with Montgomery gone, the sky is the limit when it comes to Gibbs's fantasy upside moving forward.
RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans
This is not good news for Marks' owners. With Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb out in Houston, it looked like Marks had a shot to be locked in as the Texans' RB1 in 2026. Now, he is expected to serve as the backup to Montgomery, or at best, be mired in a committee as the second fiddle. If you own any shares of Marks, their value just tanked.
