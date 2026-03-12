Jordan Addison Rises High in Fantasy Football with this Potential Raiders Trade

The NFL season has reset, and we now see free-agent signings happening left, right, and center. This also means that an NFL team can make critical trades. The Jets did this by acquiring Geno Smith, while the other team has executed carefully planned moves. Today, we focus on a high-profile asset rumored to be shipped out of town. That player is Jordan Addison. This is what a mock trade may demand, where Addison goes to a rebuilding Las Vegas Raiders team.

Fantasy Football Impact

As Addison would join the Raiders, his fantasy football ranking would immediately rise. The Raiders lack any true WR1 on their roster. If anyone, Brock Bowers is essentially their WR1, despite being a tight end on paper.

The Raiders plan to draft Fernando Mendoza. They now have an offensive genius running the show in Klint Kubiak. The team is very much a blueprint before the building goes up, but a building that stands on Mendoza passing the ball to Addison will create fantasy football value.

In 2025, Addison put up 610 yards and 3 touchdowns in 15 games. On the Raiders, Addison could command a target share of roughly 25%, given the current lack of competition. Is he a fantasy football WR1? The answer is likely no. However, he would have great WR1 upside and will be a locked-down WR2, likely on the higher end, fringing the top-15 ranking at the wide receiver position.

As seen below, the Vikings will then grab a high-upside asset in exchnage for their high-cost asset. This gives them Michael Mayer. Mayer is an underrated tight end with great pass-catching ability. He was drafted as such in 2022. Mayer will compete with TJ Hockenson, thus limiting his fantasy value; however, he will be an elite handcuff.

Mock Trade Details

Raiders Get:

Jordan Addison

Vikings Get:

Michael Mayer

2026 2nd Round Pick

2027 4th Round Pick

Why the Raiders Accept the Trade

Coach Kubiak needs to add weapons around Mendoza. With their depth chart so brutally thin at wide receiver, the team may look to an elusive, proven weapon by dealing for Addison. In doing so, they can avoid giving up too much while having a player with great, explosive ability to jump-start the offense, avoiding the need to give up this low-tiered offense.

As of now, the Raiders have Tyler Lockett, Dont'e Thornton, and Jack Bech at wide receiver. This cannot be the weapons that the team gives to their inevitable rookie quarterback.

Why the Vikings Accept the Trade

The one advantage that the Vikings have with Addison is that they owe him less than $5 million against the 2026 cap. In 2027, he will demand his backloaded $18 million. The Vikings may desire to escape this reality and push the money to another team to pay. In making this deal, they shed long-term money, and that helps them reshuffle, which supports their short-term rebuild.

Mayer is not at a position of great need, but Hockenson had the worst healthy year of his career in 2025. Mayer is a gain for this offense of high ability and upside. A stock is bought low.

