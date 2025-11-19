Why Justin Jefferson Is a Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings are off to a slow start this season, sitting at 4-6 through ten games. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has had his struggles, and the Minnesota offense has yet to click as a whole. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the engine of the offense, and the Vikings need to get him going if they want to get back into the playoff picture this season. Let’s take a look at Jefferson’s performance through ten games and his fantasy outlook for the rest of the year.
Season Performance
Justin Jefferson has been the leader in the receiving game across the board for the Vikings this year. His 93 targets, 56 receptions, 747 yards, and 74.7 yards per game all lead the team. Jordan Addison is the secondary target in the offense, but he hasn’t come close to seeing the volume that Jefferson has. Last week, Jefferson made NFL history by hauling in a catch that put him at 8,171 career yards. The wide receiver has been elite since entering the league, and this milestone gave him the second-most receiving yards by any player in their first six NFL seasons.
Fantasy Outlook for Rest of Year
Compared to past seasons, Jefferson's numbers are down in terms of yard per game. However, this decline in production is most likely due to the quarterback play from J.J. McCarthy. The rookie has struggled to adjust in the NFL, and it seems that more time will benefit the duo's ability to produce.
As McCarthy continues to develop his game in the NFL, the connection between him and Jefferson should grow. This should lead to increased production for both players, on the field and in fantasy football. Jefferson will remain the top target in the Minnesota receiving game for the rest of the year, and the Vikings will need to get their offense going if they want to make a late-season push. Expect them to lean heavily on Jefferson in their game plans.
Why You Should Trade for Justin Jefferson
Jefferson remains one of the most elite wide receivers in the league. His proven track record, exceptional receiving ability, and high fantasy football ceiling make him one of the most desirable trade targets across the league. Look for him to continue developing his connection with McCarthy over the next few weeks and to play a major role in the Vikings’ late-season push.