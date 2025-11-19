J.J. McCarthy's QB coach has fiery response to criticism from Cris Carter
J.J. McCarthy was 16 of 32 for 150 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions on Sunday against the Bears. It was an up-and-down performance, but a 10-play, 95-yard touchdown drive with four minutes left in the fourth quarter gave Minnesota a 17-16 lead.
Former NFL linebacker, now analyst Emmanuel Acho, quickly shared his thoughts online. "J.J. McCarthy got that clutch gene!! Struggled all game, but this was nasty! #Skol," he posted on X.
NFL Hall of Famer and former Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter quickly responded, "Did you watch the first 59 mins ?" he asked.
McCarthy's quarterback coach, Greg Holcomb, took serious offense to Carter's comments, calling him a clown.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Without the final drive of the game, McCarthy's stat line would've been 10 of 24 for 74 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. It's hard to poke holes in Carter's comments. Holcomb has worked with McCarthy since middle school, so he's obviously going to defend his guy, and he has been vocal about criticism surrounding McCarthy's development all season.
The thread didn't stop there. Acho conceded to Carter's original post, but the former Vikings' star wide receiver did not appreciate his name being misspelled.
This season has obviously not gone exactly how McCarthy or the Vikings would've hoped, and it's not a good sign when someone's QB coach is calling one of the best players in franchise history a clown. McCarthy will get another chance to prove a growing list of doubters wrong this week on the road against the Packers.