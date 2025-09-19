3 Potential Landing Spots For Kirk Cousins Amid Trade Rumors
Following recent injuries to quarterbacks around the NFL, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has emerged as a potential trade target for teams in need of depth in the quarterback room. Cousins started 14 games in his first season in Atlanta in 2024, throwing for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns with 16 interceptions before being benched in favor of then-rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Cousins could be on the move as teams begin to gameplan with losses in the quarterback room. His name has been swirling around the rumor mill following Week 2 of NFL action. Here are three teams that could make sense for Cousins in a trade.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have been encouraged to trade for Cousins following an injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow suffered a toe injury during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the coaching staff has reinforced belief in backup Jake Browning, the Washington product struggled against a lowly Jaguars defense. Browning threw three interceptions versus Jacksonville, raising concerns over Cincinnati’s status going forward.
Cousins adds competition to the Bengals’ group of signal-callers and could prove to be a starting option for the Bengals. The four-time Pro Bowler has had time to continue rehabbing following a torn Achilles in 2023 and could turn back the clock with elite weapons like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins surrounding him.
Cousins’ fantasy stock could make a tremendous leap in Cincinnati. His pairing alongside the likes of Chase and Higgins could help make him a start candidate in fantasy football, depending on the week and quarterback depth.
Minnesota Vikings
Though their situation isn’t nearly as dire as Cincinnati’s, the Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a Week 3 matchup versus the Bengals without their starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, igniting rumors of a potential reunion with Cousins. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury during Minnesota’s Week 2 matchup versus the Falcons.
The team added Carson Wentz, but should consider adding additional veteran depth behind McCarthy, given the first-year starter’s trend of underwhelming play through two weeks of action. Cousins could thrive in an environment like Minnesota’s offense, reuniting with the likes of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addision, with an improved run game featuring a tandem of Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones.
Like Cincinnati, the situation in Minnesota could help Cousins become a starting candidate in fantasy football on a week-to-week basis. Though he won’t provide consistent production, he could make a quality QB2 for fantasy owners to stash for bye weeks or potential injuries.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the NFL. Entering the season with Spencer Rattler starting under center, the second-year quarterback has shown improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, but has a history of inconsistency. Paired with an unproven rookie in Tyler Shough, New Orleans’ front office should seriously consider adding veteran depth to its quarterback group.
New Orleans is potentially the least likely destination on our list, though Cousins would make a valuable addition to an inexperienced room. Should he see burn in New Orleans, he could help the Saints rebound in Kellen Moore’s first season and potentially make a playoff push in a weak NFC South.
New Orleans threads the needle the least for Cousins’ fantasy stock. Though there’s solid weapons in Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson and Chris Olave, the Saints’ offensive line could present serious problems for Cousins in his second season back from an Achilles tear.