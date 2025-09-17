NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Updates on Brian Thomas Jr, Xavier Worthy, Plus More
This past weekend, the injuries racked back up. They are unpredictable, must must be managed for ultimate success in fantasy football. To manage effectively, you must know what is going on, and I will aim to keep you up to date. Justin Fields it out this week, as is JJ McCarthy. A list of others also face questionable statuses. Here is the Week 3 Injury Report, which will stay up-to-date all week/weekend long.
QUARTERBACKS
Justin Fields
He will be OUT Week 3 with a concussion. The team is optimistic that we will be back in Week 4. Stock drop to Garrett Wilson.
JJ McCarthy
He will be OUT on Sunday with an ankle injury. This will be managed day-by-day, so stay tuned to injury report for further updates. Check here for Vikings stock updates.
Jayden Daniels
Battling a knee injury, Daniels is still recovering from last Thursday Night. The team is preparing as if Marcus Mariota needs to play as Dan Quinn states that Daniels will not practice until Friday, at the earliest.
RUNNING BACKS
Aaron Jones
Initially, it was thought that Aaron Jones would just be out for 1-2 weeks. Under further medical analysis, he was placed on the IR, leaving him to be out through Week 6. Massive stock boost to Jordan Mason.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Jayden Reed
After Thursday Night Football, Reed was listed out 6-8 weeks with a collarbone fracture. Further news came out today that they went in to cleanup his Jones Fracture as well, which now lists him out indefinitely. We have no clarity on his timeframe, for now, but it will be awhile. Place him on your IR for now. Stock boost to the entire Packers receiving core.
Jauan Jennings
He is day-to-day with the hamstring injury that he has been working through. Jennings did end up playing in Week 2 as he played very well, going for 5 Catches, 89 Yards and a Touchdown.
Brian Thomas Jr
Liam Coen caught some flack for this injury. Thomas was said to have been dealing with a wrist injury, but was never listed on the Week 2 injury report. I suppose they will go unpenalized, but he does indeed have a wrist injury, keeping him day-to-day. Since he played Week 2, there is optimism that he will be fine, but you will not know for sure until further reports come out.
Chris Godwin
He is at practice, but do not get too excited. The plan is for Godwin to return in Week 5.
Xavier Worthy
Despite a dislocated shoulder, Worthy does not require immediate surgery. He is expected to play in Week 3.
Jaylen Waddle
He was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. He trends likely, but not guaranteed to play on Sunday.
Christian Kirk
Fantasy managers have been closely awaiting his return. There was optimism he would play in Week 2, but he did not. He is day-to-day right now.
TIGHT ENDS
Dallas Goedert
Clarity is yet to be reported on his Week 3 status. Goedert was sidelined in Week 2 with a knee injury. Stay tuned for more.
Isaiah Likely
The expectation has been that he will return to play in Week 3. Until confirmation is reported, we have no updates at this time.
Stay tuned for further updates.