Michael Wacha Could Break Out In Fantasy Baseball With Mock Trade To Cubs

Veteran starting pitcher Michael Wacha has found his stride for the Kansas City Royals to start the 2026 season. Despite the team’s overall struggles, posting a lackluster 28-43 record to this point of the year, Wacha has posted consistent production.

He’s notched 14 starts this season, racking up 69 strikeouts and a 3.58 ERA over 88 innings, generating buzz in the trade market amongst playoff-contending clubs. The Royals are expected to emerge as one of baseball’s biggest sellers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline in August, with Wacha slated to command a solid return for Kansas City.

A trade could have a noticeably positive impact on Wacha’s fantasy baseball outlook, potentially bolstering his value down the stretch of the season. Plenty of postseason teams are on the lookout for bullpen help in the trade market, including the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs have posted a 37-34 record on the season thus far, and are looking to shore up their bullpen ahead of a playoff push. Chicago has been linked to several star pitchers in trade rumors already, and could find itself negotiating for the likes of Wacha.

Let’s look at a mock trade that sends the former All-Star to the Cubs:

Kansas City Royals-Chicago Cubs Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City receives Jefferson Rojas (Cubs No. 5 Prospect), Josiah Hartshorn (Cubs No. 7 Prospect)

Chicago receives Michael Wacha

The proposed deal sends Wacha to Chicago for a package of two high-upside prospects from the Cubs’ farm system. Jefferson Rojas is a shortstop with positional versatility and reliable contact from the plate. At 21 years old, he’s expected to make his big league debut in 2027 and could serve as the Royals’ long-term solution at second, with Jonathan India playing on the final year of his deal.

Hartshorn is a younger prospect at 19 years old, boasting a 6-foot, 220-pound frame in the outfield. He packs plenty of punch in a switch-hitting bat and garners most of his value on the offensive end. There are still questions to be answered regarding his placement on the defensive side of the ball, but the power is undeniable.

Moving onto the trade’s impact on fantasy baseball, Wacha could emerge as a valuable starter among fantasy lineups down the stretch of the season. He’s posted encouraging strikeout volume with consistent volume, currently ranked as SP39 among starting pitchers in fantasy. A trade to Chicago could help him limit runs with a superior defensive lineup behind him, potentially thrusting him inside the top-30 starters on the mound for the rest of the season.

Why The Royals Make The Trade

Knoxville Smokies infielder Jefferson Rojas (2) scores a run during a Minor League baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Birmingham Barons at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 2, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/ News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now in his 14th season in the majors, there’s little upside in retaining Wacha for the Royals. The 34-year-old is under contract through the 2028 season, but doesn’t fit the team’s window to contend. Kansas City is nearing a rebuild and will likely look to capitalize on the pitcher’s value while it remains elevated. A trade could present the team with high-upside, long-term assets, bolstering the team’s potential among its farm system.

Why The Cubs Make The Trade

May 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Cubs are looking to shore up their lineup as the team eyes a memorable postseason run come fall. The club has already been linked to a number of starting pitchers in the trade market, and Wacha makes sense as a target ahead of the August deadline. He won’t cost as much as a player like Tarik Skubal in a trade, and presents a consistent, reliable arm for the team to consider adding to the bullpen.

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